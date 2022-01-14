MORGANTOWN — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year. YCF oversees over 40 diverse scholarship funds primarily to benefit students in North Central West Virginia. Some scholarships are designated for graduating seniors of certain schools or those who reside in specific counties. Others are awarded for specific fields of study such as music, veterinary practice or engineering. While the majority of YCF scholarships are for graduating high school seniors, some are available for current students.
A new scholarship is available in 2022, the Dorothy, Lewis, Anthony and Hilde Betonte Scholarship. The Betonte Scholarship benefits residents of Harrison County who are pursuing post-secondary education at a trade or vocational school, or a two-year or traditional four-year college or university. Prospective applicants may review all YCF scholarship descriptions at www.ycfwv.org/scholarships/. Each opportunity requires an essay and at least one recommendation. Applications are due March 4, and recipients will be announced in May.
“YCF appreciates the opportunity to connect deserving, local students with scholarship awards made possible by many generous donors,” YCF President Patty Showers Ryan said.
For the 2021-22 academic year, YCF awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to 105 students across North Central West Virginia.
Established in 2011, YCF’s mission is to promote philanthropy and build endowment funds to benefit our communities. YCF supports people, programs and projects in North Central West Virginia through grants and scholarships made possible with charitable donations. The Double Your Impact Challenge is YCF’s current $1 Million campaign to grow the YCF IMPACT Fund and Addiction Prevention Initiative Fund. Donations are matched dollar-for-dollar through December 2022, or until fundraising goals are met. For more information please call 304-296-3433 or visit YCF’s website at www.ycfwv.org.
