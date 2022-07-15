FAIRMONT — Local hip hop artist and community leader TK Blockstar will host an annual backpack giveaway at Windmill Park on Aug. 13.
Blockstar rented out five pavilions — in case of rain — and will be handing out over 1,000 backpacks loaded with school supplies. There will be bounce houses, characters for kids to meet and take pictures with, free food, food and artisan vendors. The event will kick off at 12 p.m..
Before heading to Windmill, parents can get free back-to-school haircuts with Revel at Simple Cutz on Adams Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..
The backpack giveaway has been going on for five years and Blockstar and others who join in to help are able to provide more each year. Blockstar said her favorite part is just being able to hangout with the kids.
“It makes me feel good. I like it. It’s good for depression. I mean, you know, being around a bunch of kids. It’s about literally just smiling and having fun. It’s usually always a good time ... I don’t know, they don’t expect much and you just enjoy your time. So for me, it’s therapeutic,” Blockstar said.
Blockstar currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, but will stay in Fairmont until after the giveaway. Then, she has a tour scheduled. But, Fairmont is her hometown. She grew up in foster care in over 30 different homes in Fairmont and in Lewis County.
“School supplies was the easy way to kind of like connect with the community, connect with the kids, and also provide something that was necessary all at one time. I think it would stem from growing up kind of poor, on the streets. I was in foster care here in our state for over 10 years,” Blockstar said.
Blockstar couldn’t do it without help from Ebony Erthonia Jefferson Williams, owner of Ebo’s on Adams Street. She met Williams at church when she was around five years old. Williams helped raise Blockstar.
“Just for her to ask me to be apart of something good and see a lot of smiling faces — it’s a good thing,” Williams said.
Everything for the backpacks is collected and donated from community members and stored in the basement of Ebo’s until the items are ready for assembly into the backpacks.
Blockstar said when they pack everything up, volunteers work for eight hours of the day and it is so full in the restaurant that it’s hard to move around. Williams said they receive around three to four drop-offs a day, but closer to August, they will be swarmed with people wanting to drop off any type of school supplies or backpacks.
“You get to meet a lot of kids and a lot of kids are happy just because they’re getting something free. They get a book bag and they’re ready for school. It’s hard for a lot of kids, especially in Fairmont, who are less fortunate. Especially with COVID-19,” Williams said.
To drop stuff off for the backpack giveaway, call Ebo’s at 304-657-4754.
