FAIRMONT — Crews from The History Channel hit documentary series "American Pickers" are coming to West Virginia in search of unique relics.
According to a new release, crews plan to film episodes of television series throughout the area in March 2023.
The show explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled "pickers" in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
"They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics," states the release.
As they travel the Mountain State, they are looking to meet residents who have remarkable and exceptional items. The goal of the "picking" is to give historically-significant objects a new life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
"The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them," states the release.
Film traversing the state, film crew members will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories," states the release.
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and wants to explore your hidden treasure. They are looking for anyone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through.
However, the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
Those interested, should send the film crew their name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184 or message them on Facebook at @GotAPick
"American Pickers" is produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.
