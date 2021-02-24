FAIRMONT — City Council held two public hearings about its Home Rule Plan at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The City of Fairmont desires via it’s proposed Home Rule Plan amendment to expand it’s business and occupation tax credits to provide credits for which are unrelated to new and or expanding businesses,” said Valerie Means, Fairmont city manager.
The City of Fairmont created expanded B&O tax credits through its original approved Home Rule Plan in 2014. The amendment presented Tuesday would offer additional credits against the construction B&O taxes for residential development within the city.
“The city’s very thankful for the admission to the program and has had positive impacts through the use of original ordinances most especially by our expansion of B&O tax credits for re-occupancy of vacant and dilapidated structures, longevity of business operations and rehabilitation and preservation of contributing historic structures,” said Means.
After the ordinance passed, Mayor Tom Mainella said the city has the opportunity of attracting development into the city to build a lot of houses.
“What we are attempting to do is to modify our B&O tax where we don’t have to charge the developer B&O tax and then turn around and charge the subcontractors the same B&O tax,” said Mainella.
If the Home Rule Board rules in favor of the city’s request, Fairmont will be able to waive B&O tax the developer would pay and collect B&O tax that subcontractors will pay.
“We’re hoping that it’s just going to make it much more friendly for a developer to come in, a developer that wants to build numerous houses, and do a project and not have to worry about paying the taxes twice,” said Mainella.
Deputy Mayor Donna Blood announced to council that Main Street Fairmont thanked council for including the organization in the city’s budget. She said the nonprofit is grateful to be working with the city as they help to bring businesses in and help in the beautification process of the city.
Several council members voiced concerns about House Bill 2626 that would, if pases, close the John Manchin Senior Health Care Center. Blood thanked local legislators for touring the facility over the weekend in a statement she read to council.
“It’s been noted that the John Manchin long-term care facility is in good condition and is not in need of any costly repairs contrary to the language in this bill. Our city can’t afford to lose this valued and important clinic and the services it provides to our community,” said Blood.
She urged citizens to call legislators and tell them to reject the bill. Mainella said council would be doing a formal resolution at the next meeting in support of the John Manchin Clinic.
Councilor Barry Bledsoe asked the mayor that, in addition to the resolution, could council write a letter that each councilor could sign that could go out to legislators, the governor and anyone else necessary to help block HB 2626. Mainella said it was definitely something council could look into.
“We know that the one here is not in bad condition. It looks good. I’ve seen it several times. Hopefully there will be a reprieve or a reconsideration of those efforts to close that nursing home,” said Mainella.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.