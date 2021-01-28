FAIRMONT — While February is often associated with love because of Valentine’s Day, one group hopes to give the word love a whole new meaning to help those in need.
The Fairmont Homeless Coalition is spearheading a drive to collect winter clothes and other items during its “giving from the heart” campaign for the homeless and those who simply cannot afford a winter coat.
“Love from our hearts, love from our hands, love from our pocketbooks,” said D.D. Meighen, founder of the coalition. “We might promote through the coalition to ask people to provide funds or resources throughout the month of February to bring supplies into the Friendship Room, or offer funds so the work of agencies can continue.”
The Fairmont Homeless Coalition is a volunteer-based group made of staff members, executives and volunteers from different community aid agencies, from the United Way to Communities of Shalom. The group met virtually Tuesday afternoon to talk about what the different groups need to continue helping members of the homeless population this winter.
Rochelle Satterfield, program coordinator of Friendship Fairmont, said the organization is always collecting cold weather items, and its “Warm and Cozy Drive” has promoted the ongoing need for coats, gloves and hats since it began in December.
“Thanks to the United Way and our Warm and Cozy drive, we have been handing out a lot of coats and gloves and hats,” Satterfield said. “We keep getting donations from the community it has been just a wonderful thing.”
Marcella Yaremchuk, president of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont, provides people with furniture and necessary homeware items through a program the coalition dubbed “Blessings from the Basement.” She said people are always in need of cleaning supplies, especially now, during the pandemic. Satterfield said she is working on a way to promote that need to get donations, because it is a common need.
“I think we can work together to find a way to help with cleaning supplies when people get housed,” Satterfield said. “It’s still a work in progress, and I will let everyone know once we get that going.”
Emily Swain, community impact director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, said the organization announced the cancelation of its popular annual Empty Bowls luncheon, which raises money for organizations that help those who face food insecurity.
“We are cancelling Empty Bowls this year, which is sad, because all of that money goes to some of our hunger programs,” Swain said. “But we’re hoping to bring that back next year stronger and better.”
Despite the cancellation, Swain said the United Way will continue to promote the issue of food insecurity throughout the county.
“We are going to do a food focus in February just because there is a slump in donations after the holidays for a lot of pantries,” Swain said. “So we’ll have that up on our website in February and some links to some of the pantries in the area for some of their most needed items.”
Kathy Islam, a member of Communities of Shalom attended Tuesday’s meeting, and said the people involved in Communities of Shalom are working with the Marion County Health Department’s Quick Response Team to collect and distribute resources to people who are experiencing homelessness.
“We’re also coordinating with the Marion County Health Department, we have a heart campaign,” Islam said. “We’re collecting items to put in bags to give out to the homeless, the needy. We’re in the process of collecting those items
Meighen said he wants to provide more opportunities to collect items that can be given to people in need, and agreed that food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing the homeless. He said on Super Bowl Sunday, First Presbyterian Church will host its own soup luncheon to gather donations from people who want to help the cause.
“Super Bowl Sunday is going to be Feb. 7,” Meighen said. “On that Sunday, First Presbyterian is making soup, so people who come on that day can get bowls of soup to take home, as long as they bring some cleaning supplies. So we’re hoping to accumulate a lot of cleaning supplies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.