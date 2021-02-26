FAIRMONT — Members of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition recently welcomed a new member.
Patricia Papalii, the new stabilization social worker for MVA Health Centers, works with those who need housing as well as connect them with other services in the community.
She said the coronavirus pandemic has made her duties more challenging.
“I do street outreach almost every single day,” Papalii said. “Even with things improving COVID-wise, trying to reach out and get more resources in the area — it has been a struggle.”
Papalii introduced herself to members of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition in a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon. The coalition is an independent organization made up of leaders of other community organizations that work in social service agencies who come together to share their own resources.
D.D. Meighen, commissioner of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition, said he wants to get more people involved in community aid to help the homeless as well as those who face food insecurity.
“One of the things our coalition for homelessness might be able to do is to select an agency every month and maybe work with them to try to provide any resources or volunteer services that we might do as a way of engaging the community and churches,” Meighen said.
In Tuesday’s virtual meeting, Papalii said one of her goals for Marion County is to provide more temporary housing services so more help is available to people experiencing homelessness, which is especially necessary in the winter.
“I am hoping that one day very, very soon we can get a resource to where we can provide a lot more beds at least for night shelter,” Papalii said. “Without it, we would have perish at night hypothermia. We have alcoholics that feel that they are warm, they have no idea that they are freezing to death.”
Tim Dawson, director of Scott Place Shelter, said the number of people living without a home has decreased due to ongoing improvements within social service organizations in the county. Just going by a head count, Dawson said, he has found that many people who have been through Scott Place are now living in permanent housing.
“As far as yearly access to the shelter, we’re having about seven to eight percent less people access the shelter every year,” Dawson said. “The chronically homeless individuals, individuals who have been homeless for years whom I was aware of when I started working full-time in Marion County, almost all of them have some sort of housing at this stage.”
Dawson also said this winter, Scott Place was able to open up more space to be a cold shelter, and it helped keep more people warm overnight.
“Things are strong at the shelter,” Dawson said. “We extended our cold weather shelter year-round for the foreseeable future. We got a little additional funding and we opened up our common area at night, just kind of a low-barrier for anybody that wants to come in.”
Also taking part in the meeting were Marcella Yaremchuk, president of the Fairmont Woman’s Club, which operates Blessings in the Basement, Jim Norton, a member of Communities of Shalom, Sarah Quigley, AmeriCorps 211 coordinator for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and Melissa Lehman, community engagement specialist for the Marion County Family Resource Network. Each guest gave updates on what their organization has been doing this year. Quigley said the United Way has a new campaign underway to help increase donations to local food pantries.
“Throughout the rest of the month of February, we have our United for Hunger campaign,” Quigley said. “We are trying to get more people to donate food items to the pantries in Marion County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.