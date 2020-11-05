FAIRMONT — For the second time in two years, the Homestead Farm Center and the Disability Action Center have been awarded a grant to help enhance their educational programs for adults with special needs.
It was part of a project the two agencies dubbed “Raise the Roof Part Two” and it ended in a $25,000 grant announced Wednesday that will be used to build a classroom, a kitchen and a restroom at its farm center in Grafton.
“All $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant will go towards Raise the Roof part two, which is actually constructing the kitchen and restroom building at the Homestead Farm Center,” said Sole, executive director of the DAC. “It will complete really the main project and the main structure of the Farm Center; it is the hub of everything out there.”
Ann Burns, director of the Homestead Farm Center, said the grant will make the facilities whole.
“It really completes our facility, we have the garden, we have the greenhouse, we have the livestock part,” Burns said. “We actually didn’t have any places for our classes to be held. We always used an empty stall or something and did the best we could.”
In 2018, the Homestead Farm Center and the Disability Action-Center took their plight to build a rural outdoor classroom at the center and entered into a contest for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. The project managed to be in the top 40 out of 200 vote recipients from across the country that year, and created a pavilion to house the structure.
According to Burns, the outdoor classroom will make the work more efficient because clients won’t have to be transported back and forth from there to the DAC for classes.
“Even before COVID, it was really tough because from the farm to Fairmont, it’s a 45-minute drive,” Burns said. “That would take a big bite out of our class time where we had to pick things from the garden and drive all the way back to Fairmont before we could have our classes.
“Now we’ll be able to harvest things from the garden, take them directly to the kitchen. It’s going to be a big teaching kitchen with a little classroom space, so we’ll be able to really show people how to really use the vegetables.”
COVID-19 has forced the DAC to limit the number of passengers it transports in its vans to limit the spread of the virus, however, the new classroom will allow students to have room to conduct social distancing.
“We couldn’t transport people the way we usually do from the farm back to Fairmont because we couldn’t have that many people in a van at one time,” Burns said. “It was impossible really this summer to do any kind of cooking classes the way we normally do.”
Burns is already getting bids so construction can begin on the project, which has an April completion target.
“We’re getting bids right now,” Burns said. “I’ve got two bids on the way for the actual building and I’ve got four bids from talking to different local contractors. We hope to have this building up and running by the first of April.”
Sole said the two-time success of the project in the Neighborhood Assist program is all thanks to the people who support the Homestead Farm Center and the DAC.
“We submitted our cause, but this was truly our supporters, our friends, our family, our community getting behind us to do this,” Sole said. “We knew we had a great cause, but there were 200 great causes all over the country. What brought this to life was the voters.”
Sole said already the progress made at Homestead Farm Center has improved the experience of the people who use its facilities, and that progress will be developed further by phase two of this project.
“It’s really a one-of-a-kind program for people with disabilities,” Sole said. “The learning environment we’re creating out there and the home away from home that this has created for our clients is just absolutely amazing.
“For people with disabilities to have this type of facility where they can go and garden and learn about agriculture and animals, it’s really an amazing feat.”
Burns agreed, and said she is excited for the clients and the people of north central West Virginia to see this project completed.
“We needed this two years ago,” Burns said. “We’re going to go right ahead with it and it will be on the ground by spring. We’re really excited.”
