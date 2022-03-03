FAIRMONT — Honor Society students at Pierpont Community & Technical College recently completed a service project aimed at getting more books in people’s lives.
Members of Phi Theta Kappa Chapter, Alpha Tau Pi installed a Little Free Library at Pierpont’s Advanced Technology Center in Fairmont to benefit both Pierpont students and the local community.
Little Free Library began in 2012 with the idea of bringing communities together through the love of reading. “Our mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all,” states the Little Free Library website.
The Little Free Library is designed as a small box with a glass door that holds donated books. Participants can take a book from the library or leave a book for others to enjoy. More than 42 million books are shared annually through the organization.
While the organization now sells library kits through its website, Pierpont PTK students designed and built their library on their own. Drafting and Design Engineering Technology student Nathan Stewart created PTK’s Little Free Library from donated materials.
“This was an excellent learning experience for me,” Stewart said. “After my first design didn’t work out, I had to go back to the drawing board to find the right solution.”
“We’re so proud to add this Little Free Library to the ATC campus,” PTK co-advisor and associate professor of English Natalie Sypolt said. “We’ve created something that we hope will last for a long time and provide enjoyment for both students and the community.”
In addition to exchanging reading material for enjoyment, PTK hopes students will take advantage of the Little Free Library to exchange textbooks.
“Exchanging textbooks via the Little Free Library would be beneficial for all of our students,” PTK co-advisor and associate professor of mathematics Jennifer Ellison said. “Our hope is that this can lower the financial obligations for attending college.”
