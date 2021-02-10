MORGANTOWN — A former NASA engineer said it is unfortunate that the world did not get to know the West Virginia woman who helped put a man on the moon until her career had long ended.
The late NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson was the focus of a virtual Black History Month panel hosted by Meshea Poore, WVU’s vice president of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion featuring former NASA engineer and WVU alum Kerri Knotts. In 2019, Johnson’s legacy was honored with the renaming of the NASA IV & V facility here in Fairmont.
Knotts said it was incredible that Johnson contributed to putting the first man on the moon and since then 24 men have been to the moon. She said in the future the first woman will go on the moon.
“To honor Katherine Johnson and to think about that I wish we had known about her earlier. We didn’t, and how many people are we missing out on? How many people like Katherine are out there that are being overlooked?” said Knotts.
Knotts, who majored in journalism at WVU, went on to become a NASA engineer like Johnson. She cited Johnson’s body of work and said it doesn’t take a genius to do astonishingly amazing things.
“I was certainly not a math genius and I feel like I’ve contributed to human space flight in a really neat way,” said Knotts.
Knotts said she’s looking forward to see where commercial space exploration is heading because there area a lot of jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields and she hopes people begin engaging more in those disciplines.
Poore talked about impostor syndrome, which takes place when a person doesn’t believe they are as competent as others might believe.
“First of all, remember that where you are is exactly where you’re supposed to be and that you can do what you’re planning to do for your life,” said Poore.
She said Johnson faced discrimination that was attempted to stop her from getting the education she was worthy of.
“She did not allow that to stop her. We, because we are living in 2021, have the responsibility to disrupt the things that we see someone mistreating a colleague, a classmate,” said Poore.
Born in 1918 in White Sulphur Springs, Johnson loved mathematics. At the age of 10, she attended high school and, at age 18, she graduated from what is now West Virginia State University with degrees in mathematics and French.
“I think that when we even go to Katherine Johnson’s life at the end of the day she was a proud West Virginian but we didn’t even know about her until well before she was about to pass,” said Poore.
She said people face discrimination because of what others think of them it’s a matter of showing who you are.
“If anything else, you remember who you are. Sometimes you’ve got to be reminded but you cannot be an impostor in your own life,” said Poore.
Johnson because a NASA mathematician who helped put an astronaut into orbit around the moon and later helped put a man on the moon.
Johnson faced adversity given she was a woman of color as well as a woman in a male-dominated field.
Poore and Knotts talked about their time as women in the workforce and their resiliency and where they have drawn their strength.
“Certainly I have been the only woman in many circumstances. I’ll say that I’ve never really thought about that in my life as an engineer fortunately you just show up and you do the work,” said Knotts.
Poore said she had experienced and noticed not only being the only woman in the room but also the only Black person and Black female in the room.
“You show up, you do the work because you’re qualified to do the work, you’re capable of doing the work but I think that I would be remiss in saying that does not carry some level of weight and some level of trauma,” said Poore.
She said it is unfortunate that there are people who still have to prove themselves even though they are capable of doing the work.
Poore quoted Johnson’s own words in closing the panel. Johnson said she did the job to the best of her ability, and her theory was to do the best all the time.
“I liked what I was doing. I liked work. I liked the stars and the stories we were telling,” said Poore, quoting Johnson.
