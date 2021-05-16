FAIRMONT — Charles Bunner and Fairmont have a storied history with playing horseshoes.
In East Marion Park, down the hill from the baseball field, is a fenced-in plot that is home to 12 concrete courts with a rod at either end. This is where the Fairmont chapter of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association meets.
“I think we moved into East Marion in 1980,” said Bunner, the president of the Affiliated Horseshoe Pitchers-MCPARC. “That same year, we held our first state tournament.”
Each Thursday, Bunner and the other local members can be heard tossing shoes down the 48-foot-long courts, playing against each other and keeping score for their official NHPA ratings.
“We’ve attracted upwards of 150 players from various states,” Bunner said. “We even had one guy come in from Canada.”
In 1977, Bunner organized a local club for horseshoe pitchers and then became affiliated with the NHPA and the WVHPA.
“I’m now a 44-year member of the NHPA,” Bunner said. “I had never heard of [the NHPA] until I organized that first club, can you believe that?”
Bunner, who was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, has pitched all over, from Germany to across the states. But now that he and his officers for the club are getting older, they’re looking to recruit younger pitchers to play in their league.”
“We need to build up our membership. We’re way down,” Bunner said. “If we don’t get youth involved, we’re gone. We’ve got to get youth.”
Thursday, at their usual meeting place, the officers were met with the surprise of two 10-year-olds coming to pitch and play. Max Martin, the son of one of the officers, and his friend Trenton Procter. It’s safe to say, the everyone was ecstatic to have youth on the courts again.
“It’s fantastic seeing these young kids come out,” said Greta Shipley, treasurer of the Affiliated Horseshoe Pitchers-MCPARC. “We really need the younger kids involved in it. If not, the sport is going to die out.”
Those who participate, love the sport and show they care about it. Shipley said it’s mostly about the people and the environment.
“I’m not good at it, but love it,” Shipley said. “We’re all good friends and it’s really good to get together whether we do well or not.”
It was clear to see Max is going to shape up to be quite the pitcher. He won most of his games and was the talk of the town among the other players.
His dad, Doug Martin, third vice-president of the club, said they play all the time and he’s glad to see his son enjoying the game.
“I like it, he likes it and we play together at home all the time,” Martin said. “When we play at home, his eyes light up so big when he gets a ringer, you’d think he’d won the lottery.”
The Affiliated Horseshoe Pitchers-MCPARC plays every Thursday at East Marion Park down from the baseball field and next to the basketball courts. The club is always taking new recruits and is currently organizing a tournament to take place later this month. Anyone interested in playing should contact Charles Bunner at 304-366-7986, or show up at the horseshoe courts at East Marion Park next Thursday.
