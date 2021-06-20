FAIRVIEW — As part of the summer reading program, the Fairview Public Library brought in a four-legged friend for kids to meet.
Continuing with the Marion County Public Library System’s theme Tails & Tales, on Saturday the Fairview Library invited kids and parents to come meet Stormy, a miniature therapy horse.
MCPLS teamed up with On Eagles’ Wings, a nonprofit that uses horses for physical and emotional therapy, to bring Stormy in to be a part of Tails & Tales. A Fairview resident helped set the library up with Stormy.
“A lovely lady named Casey Conaway works with On Eagles’ Wings and she lives right across the street [from the library],” said Julie Mike, branch manager for the Fairview Library. “Since our summer reading is Tails & Tales, we thought it’d be perfect to have Stormy.”
While normal horses stand anywhere from 56 to 64 inches, Stormy measures to a height of 31 inches. Unlike Shetland Ponies, miniature horses are proportionally the same as a full-size horse, just much smaller in stature.
These miniature horses, affectionately called “minis,” are perfect to bring into places where a full-size horse wouldn’t fit. Stormy and the other minis who work with On Eagles’ Wings travel to schools, nursing homes and, on Saturday, libraries.
“[Stormy] is our visiting therapy horse because she can get in places. People have to come [to our facility] to see the big horses. She’s like our ambassador,” said Nancy Hickman, Stormy’s handler. “She was kind of born to do this.”
Hickman has loved horses for as long as she can remember, but she’s worked with therapeutic horses for the last nine years, and specifically with the minis since the organization got Stormy five years ago. Stormy, which is black and white, is six-years-old.
At the library, Stormy stood calmly as the kids came up to pet her and put sparkly bows in her mane all while Hickman taught the kids about a horse’s body, how to take care of one and the general dos and don’ts of horse etiquette.
“It’s very satisfying and fulfilling to bring [Stormy] to all these places,” said Hickman. “It’s also been enlightening. Horses have good intuition and these are unusual situations for a horse to be in. But to see [Stormy] be so gentle with the kids has been enlightening.”
Alongside meeting Stormy, the kids listened to a story and got to make hobby horses out of pool noodles. A total of 18 kids came to see Stormy. For those who work in the Fairview library, this was a big crowd.
“I’m so excited to get a lot of kids in the library,” said Megan Stewart, a library assistant at Fairview Library. “It’s important to show them that we’re here. To show everybody that we’re not just books, our programing is a big plus for us now. Eighteen [kids] is a big turnout for us.”
Last summer, MCPLS was forced online for much of their summer reading due to COVID-19 restrictions. A major push for this summer’s programming was to give kids and families a taste of normalcy while staying aware of safety.
Having groups of kids back in the library and in person was hectic, but the payoff of seeing kids laughing and smiling with Stormy made it worth the effort.
“It gives us a lot of satisfaction that we can offer these types of programs to these kids who otherwise may not have this chance,” Mike said. “It’s all free, they have a good time and it exposes them to the library at the same time.”
The Tails & Tales summer reading program will continue with their scheduled events at all of the libraries in Marion County. For more information and a full list of events, visit www.mcpls.org/summer.
