BRIDGEPORT — Members of the Auxiliary to United Hospital Center wanted to share the story about a girl who struggles with hunger to raise awareness about a real-life challenge in North Central West Virginia. They selected “Mella’s Box,” by local author Hannah Povroznik. Mella, the main character, confronts the struggle that many people, young and old alike, experience with hunger.
“The book is a tribute to a journey in service and it serves as a constant reminder of the power of a single idea, as well as the impact a community can make,” said Povroznik. “Everyone deserves a place at the table, and we can all make a difference.”
These books are financed by the Auxiliary to UHC’s “Remembrance Fund,” which is accepts donations to help honor volunteers or community members. The book will be donated to elementary schools and public libraries in Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Upshur, Webster and Wetzel counties.
“Hannah’s act of kindness and her philanthropic message that she includes in her book, written when she was a senior in high school, certainly inspired the members of the Auxiliary,” said the Rev. Denise Steffich, auxiliary coordinator and acting chaplain at UHC. “The positive impact that a book, such as Mella’s Box, can have is to provide comfort to those facing hunger and to shed light on a topic that is rarely discussed.”
Mella’s Box is available for purchase at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mellas-box/. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the Boxing It Up to Give Thanks! campaign for 2020. Since its inception in 2017, West Virginia student leaders have changed the face of food insecurity for families in the area and it has united numerous communities in service.
The campaign has provided meals for more than 12,000 individuals in NCWV. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boxing it Up to Give Thanks! will only continue to make a difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.