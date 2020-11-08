Hannah Povroznik, author of “Mella’s Box,” is presented a check for books to be distributed to 71 elementary schools and 34 libraries throughout the region from Carole Moodispaugh, Auxiliary to UHC, president. Pictured left, back row: Sharon Montgomery, auxiliary president elect; Carol Gaynor, auxiliary board member; Helen McCarty, auxiliary past president; Don Niles, auxiliary board member; pictured left, middle row: Lyda Lister, auxiliary board member; Mickey Petito, auxiliary treasurer; Peggy Barnett, auxiliary board member; Judy Gonzalez, auxiliary secretary; Elaine Ash, auxiliary board member; pictured left, front row: Jean Allen, auxiliary board member; Povroznik and Moodispaugh.