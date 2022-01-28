FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University nursing program recently received a boost from WVU Medicine and Fairmont Medical Center.
The Fairmont hospital, which is a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, recently donated various types of used medical equipment that will help support the expansion of the Fairmont State Nursing Simulation Laboratory.
“We want to continue to support our community and its growth,” Fairmont Medical Center Vice President of Operations Aaron Yanuzo said. “By donating our used equipment, we are helping to train the next generation of nurses and clinical practitioners, which will be in high demand as we continue to face the challenges presented by the pandemic.”
The donated equipment is past its clinical lifespan, but still has value to offer students in a classroom setting who are not in direct patient care.
“As a Fairmont State University nursing graduate myself, I understand the importance of clinical training experience,” Fairmont Medical Center Nursing Director Cari Morgan said. “Not all clinical experiences can happen in a hospital setting, especially during COVID. This equipment will allow these students to gain experience within the classroom setting that will prepare them for clinical practice.”
Donated items include a babies’ wooden bassinet, infant bilirubin light, infant delivery bed, a wheelchair, vital signs machines, intravenous pumps, utility carts, medication carts and related accessories.
The Simulation Center allows students to participate in real-life situations to help increase their skills and support team building and critical thinking. Students are assigned roles and must respond to the simulators, which are life-sized robotic mannequins that simulate body functions. A faculty member acts as the voice of the simulator, while students respond to the simulators as they would to a real patient. Their interactions are videotaped, and are then used by faculty as a basis to work with students on teachable moments.
The Simulation Lab provides students opportunities to take part in medical scenarios they typically would not be exposed to at this point in their education in a hospital setting. Student learning is enhanced through these methods by instilling the importance of communication and building self-confidence.
“We have one of the best nursing programs in West Virginia,” Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin said. “The donation of this equipment aids us greatly in our critical role as educators of the next generation of skilled nursing professionals. Together with generous partners like Fairmont Medical Center, we will continue to not only provide the best hands-on learning experiences for our students, but we will also continue to graduate caring, talented nurses to serve in our communities, especially during these critical times. ”
“The donated equipment will enhance the clinical and critical thinking skills of our graduates so that they are prepared to meet the needs of their patients,” Dean of the College of Nursing Laura Clayton said.
