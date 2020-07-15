FAIRMONT — Marion County’s House of Delegates members were reassured Tuesday that local residents have access to quality emergency care after touring Fairmont Medical Center.
Del. Mike Caputo, (D-50), said he and Delegates Linda Longstreth, (D-50), and Michael Angelucci, (D-50), worked with community leaders and state officials, including Gov. Jim Justice, to bring an emergency room department back to Marion County after Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced in February it would be closing.
“This area certainly needs and deserves health care,” Caputo said. “It’s one of the largest populated counties in the state of West Virginia. We have had a health care facility here for over 100 years and you just need it.”
Now that WVU Medicine has reopened the old site of Fairmont Regional as a branch of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, the delegates are confident that residents who encounter emergency medical situations now have a better chance at being treated immediately.
“Seeing Fairmont reopen has been a tremendous help to our crews, our EMTs, our paramedics,” said Angelucci, who is also administrator of the Marion County Rescue Squad. “It has been such a stress reliever that we have a local hospital where we’re transporting life-threatening patients, that we can get them to a hospital quickly.”
Aaron Yanuzo, associate vice president of support services at WVU Medicine, led the delegates on the tour, and showed parts of the hospital that have changed and improved since WVU Medicine moved in. Delegates got to see new technology and systems in use, and Longstreth said she believes residents will be comfortable going to Fairmont Medical Center, rather than a hospital miles away.
“Any area, basically an area such as Fairmont, needs a local hospital,” Longstreth said. “You have people that have to go from very far out of the county to go clear to Morgantown or UHC in Clarksburg, where you can have a facility right here. There’s a place for it to be here for our county; it’s just so important for our people.”
Angelucci also said from an EMS perspective, the changes WVU Medicine has made have actually made the processing of patients a little more efficient, which is a positive in emergency situations.
“Our crews have been more than gracious of WVU and the work Delegates Caputo and Longstreth have done to help get this facility reopened,” Angelucci said. “Seeing that WVU had purchased new equipment in the emergency department, the efficiency our crews are seeing, the rapid turnaround time for patients that need to be seen in the emergency room and transferred to another facility.”
Prior to the tour, Caputo said the return of a hospital, as well as a new full-service hospital from WVU Medicine, and another from Mon Health Systems in the works, means good things for the local economy and job market and for the availability of health care options for people of the region.
“It’s going to be good jobs for Marion County but more importantly, the continuity of health care that this region has,” Caputo said.
Longstreth said just to have an emergency department open means everything to the people who will need it.
“So many people have responded saying they were just so happy they could come here,” Longstreth said. “That’s all that matters, is the people here in this county that they can be served.”
