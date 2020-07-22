FAIRMONT — They’re rested and at the ready to take on their next assignment.
The March closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center not only resulted in the layoffs of 528 employees, it ended the roles of 65 members of the Hospital Volunteer Association, which dates back to 1916 when the organization was founded at Cook Hospital. Now, talks are in the works to put the Association’s members to work at Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of WVU Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
“I think we’ll be able to,” said Nancy Farley, a member of the Hospital Volunteer Association. “I think this will be a very smooth transition.”
Members of the association met Tuesday with Whitney Rae Hatcher, manager of volunteer services at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, to talk about potential opportunities for the volunteers to work with WVU Medicine. According to Hatcher, volunteers at Ruby have not been able to do as much since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but she said they have been able to perform some duties virtually.
“On March 16, we asked all Ruby volunteers to stay home,” Hatcher said. “There are some creative things that we have done to try to engage people... Unfortunately I don’t think we’re going to have volunteers back at Ruby any time this year, potentially, but we are talking about different placements and how they can maybe volunteer virtually.”
Farley said the Volunteer Association also has a foundation that allocates money to different people and groups, which the organization still has available. Farley also said Hatcher wanted to set up this meeting because Fairmont Medical could use volunteers to handle certain aspects of patient service.
“Whitney calls me, and she said ‘The hospital is open, and we want you back,’” Farley said. “Our volunteers are very anxious to get back to the hospital setting and help however we can with patient care.”
Hatcher said she would have to check with the hospital administrators on what is available for members of the Volunteer Association, but predicted they could find positions in the future, when more staff members return from remote work, to once again work in the hospitals. She said she is impressed with the work the association has done over the years, and would do her best to accommodate the members’ wants and needs.
“I’m inspired by everything that you all are doing, I always have been,” Hatcher said. “I would like to hear if you all have a certain way you’d like to see it, so we can figure out how it works best for what you all want.”
Having more than 100 years of history behind them, Farley said the members of the Volunteer Association don’t want to let that streak die, and they are excited to have the chance to lend patients a hand once again.
“It was over 104 years we have been volunteering,” Farley said. “We are still here, and we’re still available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.