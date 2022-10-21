FAIRMONT — Reclaim Company does demolitions everyday, but for the Disability Action Center, the process is world changing, DAC Executive Director Julie Sole said.
Demolition to build the DAC Wilfong Wellness Center began on Friday, Oct. 14 and will be finished by the end of the week, according to Reclaim Project Manager Chase Fitzwater. Reclaim Company is a demolition and excavation company in Fairmont that was started in 2007. They offer such services as site preparation and environmental remediation.
“We like to get involved in the community to help out and better it. We definitely like to take advantage of times when we can do that. Julie has been great to work with,” Fitzwater said.
The cost of demolition, which included knocking down two houses, was free to the DAC and Sole couldn’t be more grateful.
“Reclaim has just been amazing in coming in here and working with us, and I think they understand our vision. They wanted to get our clients involved, so that they could say, ‘you know, I had a hand in that, I played a role in knocking down those buildings and making way for what is going to be the future Wellness Center,’” Sole said.
On Tuesday, around 10 DAC clients were able to use one of the smaller excavators to tear down some bricks and do some of the demolition for the new center, which Sole and Fitzwater said they seemed to enjoy.
“We wanted them to be able to come out and get a taste of what demolition is like. It seemed like they all enjoyed themselves,” Fitzwater said.
The DAC Wilfong Wellness Center is going to be a resource for clients at the DAC and is the first step towards building a campus, Sole said. The space will include additional parking, a gymnasium and fitness center with a workout room and space for people that want to co-locate, such as counselors, therapists, similar disability services or anything to improve the quality of life for clients, Sole said. It will have a great view of Downtown Fairmont as well.
“This really is expanding our campus. It’s hard to believe that, you know, a year ago, we were utilizing part of a flooded building to provide our services. Now, we have the opportunity to be here in this facility, purchasing adjacent properties and what we’re building is a campus. We’re building a campus community and we’re building community centers. But, they’re built with people with disabilities in mind first, not as an afterthought,” Sole said.
The location just off the Gateway Connector makes the DAC easily accessible, Sole said, and it is in close proximity to several playgrounds and parks, including East Marion Park and Palatine Park. The completion of the wellness center will increase inclusive recreation options, which is a benefit to the community.
“It’s just such an opportunity. I don’t even know how else to explain what the community has done for us and we take it very seriously. We want to take the gifts and the donations that everyone has given to us and make the most impactful programs and things that we can,” Sole said.
After the demolition, a bid process will be formalized for construction. Over fall and winter, bids and estimates will be proposed. Sole said there will be a lot of fundraising and grant writing to be done, but she is excited.
“I’m most excited about giving our clients the opportunity and a place for them to achieve their fitness and wellness goals. A lot of times, people with disabilities aren’t comfortable going to traditional gyms. Our partners in Special Olympics, they get the least desirable gym times around the county. You know, if anyone is involved in local athletics, they know that gym time is really hard to come by.
“So oftentimes, our Special Olympic athletes or our programs kind of go to the bottom of that list. But, this will be a place for them to call their own, and for them to play and recreate and work on their fitness goals and just become the best they can be,” Sole said.
For more information on the Disability Action Center, visit their website or call 304-366-3213.
