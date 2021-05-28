FAIRMONT — Members of the Human Rights Commission learned firsthand at its Wednesday meeting about a federal lawsuit filed challenging West Virginia’s new law banning transgender athletes from female sports.
Andrew Schneider, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group Fairness West Virginia, answered questions about the suit, which involves an 11-year-old transgender girl who comes from a family of track athletes. According to the law as currently written, she cannot participate in cross country as a transgender female.
Schneider said opposing the bill during this year’s legislative session was a grueling fight.
“I can safely say that in my 20 years of legislation advocacy in both the Connecticut and West Virginia legislatures both representing Fairness WV and ACLU of West Virginia and ACLU of Connecticut over the course of those 20 years. This was hands down the worst legislative session I’ve ever lobbied,” Schneider said.
Commission Secretary Dani Devito asked what led to the legislature become so “anti-everything.”
“How did we get here? Is this just feeding off the national politics is what I just assumed,” Devito said.
Schneider said Fairness WV lost an advocate in the Legislature when former senate president Mitch Carmichael, a Republican, was defeated in the 2020 election.
“I think that was unfortunate. I was frustrated like everyone else I’m sure that he never followed through on the Fairness Act,” Schneider said.
Schneider said Carmichael was an ally to the LGBTQ community and was instrumental in defeating a lot of bad bills.
“We had a perfect track record up until this year of defeating every single anti-LGBTQ bill in a Republican controlled legislature which was a phenomenal record compared to other states that my colleagues had to work with,” Schneider said.
Schneider said the legislature went further to the right because of former President Trump. Schneider said just with his name being on the ballot Trump brought out far right voters who had never voted before in elections.
“In addition to voting for Donald Trump they voted a straight Republican ticket,” Schneider said.
He said he thinks some of the worst bills would have been blocked by Carmichael’s leadership as senate president.
In other business, the Human Rights Commission voted unanimously to co-sponsor with Marion County Communities of Shalom, a two-day event called “Building Bridges of Respect.” Scheduled for July 22-25, events on both days will include three-hour sessions and will be held at the High Technology Foundation on the NASA campus in Fairmont.
On July 24, the event moves to the WaveTek pavilions where, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, diversity, representation and inclusivity will be celebrated with crafters, family engagement activities and resource tables and more.
On July 25, the celebration moves to LIFE UMC where there will be musicians, yoga and zumba for adults and kids, and labyrinth walking from 2-6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.