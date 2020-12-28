FAIRMONT — When the Fairmont Human Rights Commission was instituted in 2019, its appointed members had to establish rules for governance that included what topics they would discuss and issues they would tackle.
Jim Nolan, chair of the Human Rights Commission education subcommittee, said at last commission Wednesday’s meeting that the commission has evolved to the point where its members can bring information to one another for constructive discussion. He used the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 as an example of a topic the group has embraced.
“Really to go back to August of 2019 when we began setting up... basically what we did is we talked about the type of things we would discuss during these meetings,” Nolan said. “Then in May, what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis and the civil unrest that followed affected us very much in terms of the types of things we discussed in the Human Rights Commission.”
Nola talked to the members Wednesday about some of the accomplishments and initiatives the commission has taken on in 2020. He also gave examples of some topics the organization should talk about in 2021, with new issues constantly arising locally and domestically.
“I think a big thing we are going to need to address is finding this line between religious freedom and human rights,” Nolan said. “Particularly, there are some versions of religion that, on its face, are doing some good work perhaps, but also demonizing others in our community.”
In previous months, the Commission has spoken out against xenophobic an misogynistic language posted on social media by two Fairmont City Council members as well as one local fundamentalist pastor who condemned Muslims.
Larry Buckland, interim chair of the Human Rights Commission, thanked Nolan for his input to the group, and also reflected on some of the issues in his presentation, including the partnership with Communities of Shalom.
“The partnership with Communities of Shalom is a huge part of this,” Buckland said. “It was great to see the pictures of people throughout the year that have been a part of partnering with the Human Rights Commission to do what is right to make a better city for our community. The fight continues and we will continue to do that.”
Nolan also touched on the resignation of three commission members this year — Brett White, Gia Deasy and Marianne Moran — who resigned their seats in hopes of being replaced with people of color or members of the LGBTQ community.
Commission Secretary Dani DeVito said the three vacancies are expected to be filled early next year.
“We can kind of decide this by email when hopefully we get those three new members,” DeVito said. “I would think we would probably want to have one meeting where we all can get to know each other a little bit before we get to throw them into leadership roles in the commission.”
Nolan said he is looking forward to having three new members to work with, to further extend the different perspectives of the commission. He said come that time, the group will review together some of the pertinent topics of 2020, and find new points of interest to tackle from there.
“We had three Human Rights Commission members resign, to be replaced probably in January,” Nolan said. “The plan of the education committee is to meet in February when it is a new commission, basically, and revisit the type of things we will be doing in the year to come.”
