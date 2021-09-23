FAIRMONT — At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, representatives from the Marion County Humane Society requested funding assistance to build a new shelter.
With a presentation that included photographs of the existing structure and a breakdown of costs, Past President and volunteer Christina Mickey laid out the proposal.
“It’s no secret why we need a new facility,” Mickey said. “If you haven’t toured the facility, it’s bad. The current building is 40 years out of date. We have zero insulation, and no sound proofing. We’re ready to move on.”
The estimated cost to build a new shelter is $1.75 million. The Humane Society has $350,000 to put toward a new building, and is asking the county to fund the remaining $1.4 million.
“The average cost to run the shelter is $250,000 a year,” Mickey said. “Our intake is around 400 to 500 Marion County animals every year — and this is just animals in Marion County. We pay about $75,000 a year in vet services. And we apply to every grant we can. Through grants we receive, 500 to 800 animals are spayed or neutered every year.”
The Humane Society also assists with county-funded animal control by accepting stray animals that are picked up by animal control staff. “We’re a backup for animal control,” Mickey said. “We have the lowest euthanasia rates in the state — we’ve taken a lot of animals from animal control, and it’s been great working with them.”
Mickey assured commissioners that every construction configuration was considered, and luxuries didn’t enter the conversation. If the project is completed as proposed, costs will be kept down, but the workload will increase for shelter volunteers as they will be tasked with finding temporary homes for the animals during the construction.
“Our biggest goal in planning this has been how to keep the facility operational while we’re building,” Mickey said.
The current shelter is located on the only relatively level area of land at the base of a steep hill, so the existing shelter will have to be demolished to allow for the new building. Costs would increase substantially if the project required excavation of the hillside.
Local contractor and owner of 5M Construction, Mike Staud, accompanied Mickey to answer questions. He said the most cost-effective measure would be to remove the current building and construct the new shelter on the hillside of their current facility.
“I’ve been looking at the feasibility of making this project work,” Staud said. “There are some things that require different kinds of products, but nothing is difficult or challenging. The first thing is the location of this building. Where the current site is now, just behind it — the hillside is 30 to 40 feet away, if that.”
Staud said his initial thought was keep the existing structure in tact and to build a new shelter on the property, “but honestly, making that happen would cause this cost to go up $200,000 to $250,000 just for a retaining wall, and then there’s potential for slippage on a hillside — it just doesn’t make sense.”
“So, this does include removing the current structure and placing a new building on that hillside,” Staud said. “I know that moving a shelter and putting in temporary facilities is challenging, but it doesn’t make sense to do it any other way.”
The current site is long and narrow, and the new building will “run along the back side of the toe of that hillside, leaving us about 20 feet, without creating any disturbance on that site,” Staud said.
“We’re not doing anything fancy,” Mickey said. “It will be the first time ever that all dogs will be able to go out at the same time.”
The new shelter, if completed as planned will be 13,000 square feet, which is 8,000 more square feet than the existing facility. “It will get us through the next 40 or 50 years we hope,” Mickey said.
Animal care standards have changed since the shelter was built in 1978, so plans for the new Marion County shelter include some important upgrades. “We’re calling it a state of the art building on a frugal budget,” Mickey said.
Individual cages will be larger, and will be separated by concrete rather than open fencing. A solid wall separating animals will reduce anxiety in vulnerable dogs, and it will prevent restless dogs from reacting to the constant visual stimulation of nearby animals.
“We’ll use commercial products where necessary for the animals,” Staud said, “but try to keep costs down by using wood framing rather than metal. And if we use more residential products, there’s savings there. For example, if I could go to Lowe’s and buy things off the shelf, it helps reduce the cost, rather than getting into special orders.”
County Commissioner Ernie Van Gilder asked how long the project will take.
“Best case would be six or seven months. Worst case, depending on weather or site conditions — you never know what you’re going to get into — eight or nine months would be the max,” Staud said.
Commissioner Linda Longstreth agreed the organization needs a new facility.
“I’ve been there several times – I adopted a kitty from there. But when I was there it was in terrible shape. You definitely need something new,” Longstreth said.
“I’ve been in the building several times,” Staud said, “and it’s in rough shape. I’d love to have this project. Our county deserves to have a nice facility, and this would be a great addition.”
“The obvious questions – and I think it’s a wonderful project – are how much money do you have, and how much money do you need?” County Commission President Randy Elliott asked. “And where do you plan on getting that money?”
“We have money from some Marion County estates,” Mickey said. “But we’re asking Marion County Commission to cover the $1.4 million. We want to get this project started as soon as possible.”
VanGilder said such a request would require the county enough time to “take a closer look at the numbers,” he said. “The best thing for us to do at this time would be to table it and give us time to really take a close look at it, considering the amount of money.”
While saying he would love to the support the building project, Elliott cited losses in coal severance tax while describing the Humane Society request as “astronomical to us.”
“Last year was the first year we lost $2 million in severance tax. We were averaging $2 million a year, but last year we ended up getting $80,000 instead of $2 million,” Elliott said.
Commissioners agreed that the such a large dollar request should come from “other avenues,” including fundraising within the community.
“[The project] is going to need community involvement,” Mickey agreed. “And we appreciate any kind of support you can give us.”
