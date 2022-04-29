FAIRMONT — A fundraiser for the Marion County Humane Society aptly named “Raise the Woof” aims to raise $1.5 million.
Hosted by The Rambling Root restaurant and craft brew pub, the event was to raise money to build of a new animal shelter on site at the Humane Society’s location at 2731 Locust Ave. on the way to Monongah. The nonprofit hopes to have the new shelter completed in December 2022.
Construction is set to begin in May with the demolition of the old facility, which is an original block building constructed in 1978.
The new building will be expanded from just under 3,000 square feet at the old facilities to 12,000 square feet. Right now, the facility has no insulation, so that will be added to the new building. As well as, rooms with negative air pressure for animals in quarantine, according to Marion County Humane Society Board President Donna Long.
“It’s gonna be very much expanded and really a state of the art... It’ll just be 100% better in terms of facilities,” Long said.
This will also be the first animal shelter in West Virginia using solar, which will cut down on its monthly expenses in the future. A grant covering 25 percent of the cost and installation of the solar panels was provided by Solar Holler.
There will be five cat rooms with outdoor porches and rooms with garage stall doors and run areas for dogs, according to Jonna Spatafore, director of Marion County Humane Society.
The dog runs will increase from three feet wide and four and a half feet long to four feet wide and six feet long, with additional four feet wide and eight feet long outside, Spatafore said.
“It’s just, to me, how it should be. If a dog has to spend any amount of time in one of these, they should be able to be comfortable and everything else and have a good time,” Spatafore said.
The Humane Society has been planning this project for five years, but it wasn’t until recently that the idea became a possible reality, Spatafore said. With donations from the estates of five Marion County residents, Fleda Reed Moore, James Lee Garzia, Edgar Ryan, Lena West and Norma Hall, they received enough funding to start planning.
To kickstart the fundraising, the Humane Society reached out to The Rambling Root, in hopes of providing people with information about the build and receive some donations.
Rambling Root Owner D.J. Cassell said he tries to raise money for any local organization that helps animals, since he is an animal lover.
“I’m hoping that people show up and donate to help pay for our new Humane Society because that’s something that’s near and dear to my heart,” Cassell said.
This Saturday, a dog adoption will be held at Middletown Homes and the Humane Society will have several fundraising and adoption events taking place throughout the summer, Long said. The annual Poker Run will be held on Aug. 20 and bingo events will be held on Sept. 11 and Dec. 4. Both Long and Spatafore said there are a number of kittens available currently. For more information check out their website here or call 302-366-5391.
Spatafore said the most rewarding part of her job is seeing people complete their family. They recently had a dog that was adopted after being at the shelter for a month.
“When we got him, he was chained up to a camper top. That’s how he lived — he had scars all over his face. He was the sweetest boy in the whole entire world. We had someone put an application in on him — they had another dog, they brought him in and he just wanted a friend so bad. From the minute they got together, they were just playing and the girl came in and said, I’m going to take him home.
How can that not be your favorite part?” Spatafore said.
