RACHEL — North Marion Principal Kristin DeVaul wanted to make sure this graduation was special for graduates.
The first 2022 high school graduation of Marion County took place in the sprinkling rain Thursday night at Roy Michael Field and Woodcutters Stadium on the North Marion campus.
One-hundred sixty-three seniors turned their tassels and walked off the football field into the next phases of their lives. DeVaul gave her address after handing out diplomas, and wanted to make sure students remembered this graduation.
“You all know what I remember about the speech my principal gave at graduation? Absolutely nothing,” DeVaul said. “But I do remember... my math teacher handed me a handwritten card and I remember that like it was yesterday. That was my ‘aha’ moment.
“So, I didn’t write a message to your class. Instead, I wrote 163 individual graduation messages.”
Under every seat of every graduate was a personal message from DeVaul to each senior. This was a first for North Marion, and one of many firsts that School Superintendent Donna Hage honed in on in her keynote speech.
This year’s class has quite a few notches in its belt. A Girls State governor, a state theatre competition win, a trip to the robotics world championship as well as numerous placements in track and field and tennis.
“[These graduates] endured a pandemic, loss of family or friends, endured the effects of the opioid crisis but first and foremost, I think we need not to celebrate their diplomas and what they’ve learned, but what they’ve taught us,” Hage said in an interview before the event. “This is the first showcase in Marion County of a class that has shown us how resilient they are.”
The 2021-22 school year was the first “normal” year the students have had since the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world in 2020. Marion County Schools made it a point to refrain from shutting down the district due to the pandemic the whole year and managed to make it this far without doing so.
However, this year was far from the normal of 2019. The students had to grapple with mask mandates, quarantine protocols, social distancing, limited sports and cancellations.
The lasting effects of the pandemic will no doubt be ripe in the minds of this year’s graduates, as it shaped the majority of their high school experience, but the feelings of the seniors was summed up well in the speech of Student Body President Sidney Megna.
“Thank you for being the support for one another that gave us the confidence to become champions, break records, take on worlds and even become a governor,” Megna said. “Bottom line I am thankful the Class of 2022 brought us together.”
The rain broke just as the graduates turned their tassels, and fireworks were set off as the caps flew into the air.
North Marion’s ceremony was the first in a weekend of graduations. East Fairmont High’s graduation is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at East-West Stadium and Fairmont Senior’s is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at East-West Stadium.
