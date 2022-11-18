RACHEL — North Marion High has made its yearly contribution to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop on Friday ringing in at a total of $5,000, the most the school has ever contributed.
The NMHS Student Council wanted to commit a larger sum of money to the toy shop this year and began fundraising in September to pull in a sizeable donation.
The bulk of the $5,000 was raised by the council with other sources within NMHS filling in the gaps.
NMHS Principal Kristin DeVaul was thrilled to see her students’ want to contribute to a worthy cause like the toy shop.
“North Marion is a special place and a special community of people who are always ready to give to others when it’s needed,” DeVaul said. “I’m always grateful to be surrounded by such caring and compassionate people.”
Parents who have signed up to receive toys this year will pick them up Dec. 3 at the Marion County Election Center.
In 2021, the toy shop gave gifts to over 800 kids and raised $23,000, of which $11,000 was raised through Marion County Schools.
