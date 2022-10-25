FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Division of Highways closed the Hutchinson Truss Bridge over the West Fork River on Marion County Route 90/3, Hutchison Road, temporarily on Monday.
The bridge, three-tenths of a mile east of U.S. 19, is closed for undisclosed repairs and officials do not have a specific date as to when the bridge will re-open. Only pedestrian traffic will be able to cross the bridge during this time.
Motorists are asked to use Marion County Route 90 & U.S. 19 for detours until the bridge is re-opened to vehicle traffic. Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.
This week’s closure marks the third time in six years that the Hutchinson Truss Bridge has had to be closed for repairs, with the most recent closure being December 2021.
In 2016, the bridge was closed in April, but had not been repaired by July 2016. The prolonged closure forced Marion County residents to attend meetings of the Marion County Commission to seek guidance and help to get the bridge re-opened. They cited safety concerns and access for emergency medical services during the closure.
WVDOH officials did not specify what on the bridge is being repaired this time.
