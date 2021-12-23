FAIRMONT — Marion County motorists who travel the Hutchinson Truss Bridge are advised to find a detour in the coming weeks.
The West Virginia Division of Highways said the bridge located on Marion County Route 90/3 at milepost 0.03 will be closed temporarily starting on Monday, Jan. 3. Pedestrian traffic, however, will be able to cross the bridge during this time. The closure is to perform structural repairs on the bridge that spans the West Fork River located 0.03 miles East of U.S. Route 19. Detour routes are Marion Co. 90 and U.S. Route 19.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.
