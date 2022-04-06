PINE GROVE — A chemical spill forced authorities to halt traffic on U.S. Route 250 as emergency responders worked to contain the mess.
Wednesday afternoon, the driver of a semi-truck that was transporting a tanker full of hydrochloric acid noticed a leak in his trailer while traveling near the Pine Grove Bridge on the Husky Highway. No information was immediately available about how much of the chemical was spilled.
The driver called emergency services, who called out for assistance with the chemical spill. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded and assessed the situation and evacuated homes around the affected area.
“We have had a substantial leak of the chemical and we’re in the process of clean up and abatement,” Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said, at the scene Wednesday. “We’ve evacuated the surrounding area because of the potential harm that [chemical] can do.”
According to the American Petroleum Institute, hydrochloric acid is used to clean out scale, rust and other debris in fracking wells through a process called acid washing.
Drillers pump thousands of gallons of water mixed with acid down into a well after the natural gas well hole is bored. The goal is to clear out any remaining debris left over from the drilling stage, and to loosen up the shale fractures underground.
According to the National Library of Medicine, Hydrochloric acid is corrosive to the eyes, skin and mucous membranes. Short-term inhalation or exposure may cause eye, nose and respiratory tract irritation and inflammation and pulmonary edema in humans.
The responding deputies set up at the Marion County Soccer Complex to redirect traffic, which was backed up toward the intersection between Route 250 and Barrackville Road. Deputies on the other side of the spill toward Farmington were also diverting traffic away from the accident.
The deputies evacuated the homes within 1,000 feet of the area. Riffle said that at this time they were not sure if the spill had leaked into the nearby Buffalo Creek.
“It has not leaked into the creek that we know of yet,” Riffle said. “That will be determined once cleanup is completed and we can get in there.”
County 911 dispatchers said 17 units responded to the scene, including the deputies directing traffic. The City of Fairmont Fire Department Hazmat Unit also responded to the scene in addition to Barrackville firefighters. Units from Monongalia County responded to the scene as well.
Around 4:30 p.m., authorities said that a second tanker was en route to the scene to transfer the chemical to a new container.
Officials from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection were at the scene of the spill at press time.
