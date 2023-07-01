FAIRMONT — West Virginians are coming together to remember Blair Montgomery, who passed away peacefully on June 23 at the age of 75.
Born in Weston, West Virginia in 1948, Montgomery dedicated his life to education.
Pierpont Community and Technical College released a statement on June 27 honoring all that he had done during his time with the institution.
“Montgomery’s leadership and compassion will long be remembered by the campus and community,” the statement reads.
Pierpont’s new president, Milan Hayward, recently visited Montgomery’s wife, Sue Montgomery, to pay his respects and honor Montgomery for his work in higher education.
“I think he is going to fit in well in Fairmont,” Sue Montgomery said.
The mascot for the college, Monty the Lion, is named after Montgomery, in honor of all the work he put towards education.
In addition to being the first president of Pierpont Community and Technical College, serving for six years in the position and working with Fairmont State University and Pierpont for a combined 36 years, he was also a well-known member of the Marion County Board of Education, the Marion County Public Library board and of the Fairmont city council until August of 2021, when he resigned due to his declining health.
During his time as an educator, Montgomery was given the opportunity to travel overseas to China to demonstrate the success of rural community college, as well as testify before the United States Congress in an effort to forward the possibilities of technical education.
Sarah Hensley first met Montgomery in 1998 when they were members of the class of Leadership West Virginia, hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Years later she worked alongside him at Fairmont State University, and then worked for him once he became the first president of Pierpont.
“Blair was a people person,” Hensley said. “He poured himself into people, whether it was mentoring, serving, encouraging, helping, that is just who Blair was.”
After serving as the director of the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg, Montgomery went on to assist in the naming of what is now Pierpont and Community Technical College, which was originally planned to be called North Central West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Hensley and Montgomery closely worked together after the separation of Pierpont and Fairmont State University, when she began to work for him.
One story still sticks out to Hensley that she believes truly demonstrates Montgomery’s character.
“I had come out to my car in my driveway, and I was out of gas,” she said. “I managed to get a ride to work and (Montgomery) was like ‘come on!’ so the president of the college gets me in his car, we drive over to his house, he gets into his garage, he finds a gas can, we go to Go-Mart, he puts gas in it, gets in his car, drives me home, puts the gas in my car, and then we both go and get back to work. I am sure almost anybody will have a story similar to that about Blair.”
James Griffin, who was chair of the board of governors for eight years, both before and after the separation of Pierpont, also worked closely with Montgomery, and remembers the experience as a positive one.
“He had a very humorous way about him that always made working with him very pleasant, but he always had the students at heart,” Griffin said. “Every decision that he made, he wanted to make sure that it was in the best interest of the students. He was very pleasant to work with.”
Griffin remembers Montgomery for his dedication and care of Pierpont.
“He always looked at Pierpont as a way to help the state of West Virginia in a positive way,” Griffin said. “His contributions to Pierpont and the Fairmont community will be greatly missed.”
Montgomery also worked closely with state officials, including former West Virginia Sen. Roman Prezioso for the continued support for adult community and technical education.
“We worked closely together both professionally in the county and legislatively to try to make strides ahead for career and technical education,” Prezioso said. “He was one of the nicest guys you could ever work with. Very smart, very articulate, very unassuming, and easy to work with. He saw the big picture and was able to develop Pierpont into what it is today.”
Montgomery is survived by his wife, Sue Montgomery, as well as their children, Michael and Kate, grandchildren Kerrigan, Cormac, Sara, and Nathan, and extended family and friends.
Instead of receiving flowers, Blair instead requested that donations be made to the American Civil Liberties Union or to the Pierpont Foundation.
Pierpont is set to host a celebration of life in honor of Montgomery later this summer.
