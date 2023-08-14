WORTHINGTON — In the coming weeks, residents of Worthington are bracing for an imminent hike in their water rates. But the word around town is clear — residents are uncomfortable with the quality of their tap water.
The Times West Virginian spoke with 10 individuals who live or frequent Worthington regarding their experiences with the town’s water system. Among them, nine directly voiced concerns regarding the water’s quality and coloration.
“I’d be fine with the rate increase if it was at all white,” Jennifer Gillespie, who serves as vice president of Worthington business Precision Machine & Hydraulic, said.
On June 21, the Town of Worthington adopted a sewer rate increase for services provided by the Greater Marion Public Service District. Once in effect, water customers will be hit with an overall spike of 29%.
The change comes in two parts — an initial 6.9% emergency interim rate increase “to pass through increased charges from the Town,” and after 45 days the final 29% rate increase to allow the Public Service District to comply “with its working capital reserve funding obligation,” as outlined in a July 20 letter from PSD Counsel James Kelsh to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
But, for many Worthington residents, water quality concerns continue to impact daily life. Gillespie said that she buys bottled water instead of drinking from her tap.
“We won’t drink the water,” she said. “It’s brown. I mean, it’s really brown.”
Ed Burley served as mayor of Worthington for 17 years, and said that small towns often receive less funding to support infrastructure like water systems.
Because of this, Burley emphasized that he was in favor of the town’s water system receiving more funding. “They need it,” he said.
But Burley also said that he was aware of water quality concerns, and believes that some portion of the funding should be applied to addressing these issues.
“I wish they would improve with it,” he said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Worthington had 182 residents as of 2021 data. But in a March public ordinance, the Town of Worthington noted that the price change would affect 453 Marion County customers, reaching beyond the extent of the town.
Although not herself a resident, C. Renee Courtney frequents town meetings where water is discussed. She runs an informational Facebook page where community members share their experiences with the town’s water and news of rate increases.
Courtney said she has little faith in the rate increase, given the history of the town’s water service.
“Nobody’s questioning that the town needs a water project,” she said. “It’s because it’s not been handled properly for years and years.”
Courntey said the town needs to be more transparent about how it is allocating funding from the rate increase, but that town officials have been difficult to get in contact with, particularly because it regularly changes meeting times.
She added that the town’s priority should be providing higher quality water service to its residents.
“They’re already paying for a rate increase, and they still can’t drink the water,” she said. “It’s just really questionable.”
Since Aug. 2, the Times West Virginian has reached out to the Worthington Mayor’s Office multiple times for comment, including phone calls, written messages and in-person visits.
By press time, the office did not responded.
For now, as residents brace for an increase in spending on their water, many hope that they will also see substantive changes in water quality.
“Clear water, that’s what I would really like,” Gillespie said. But, as it stands now, “I wouldn’t brush my teeth with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.