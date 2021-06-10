FAIRMONT — The cold of late February and the global pandemic didn’t stop area disc golfers from turning out and setting a new record in fundraising during the 17th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl.
On Wednesday, bowl organizers presented a check for $11,570.53 to the Soup Opera on behalf of the Seth Burton Memorial Inc. and the Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club.
“A few years ago we added a chili cook-off to the Ice Bowl to bring in the community,” said Phillip Burton, director of Seth Burton Memorial nonprofit. “This year we weren’t able to do that because of COVID but we still raised more money than last year.”
After Christmas, food banks experience a drop in donations, so to remedy that drop, several national disc golf organizations came together with the idea of holding winter tournaments to raise money to benefit charities when they need it most.
The Fairmont Flyers have held their Ice Bowl at Morris Park for the last 17 years and donated the proceeds to the Soup Opera in downtown Fairmont. On Wednesday, members of the Flyers and Seth Burton Memorial board presented the largest check yet to the Soup Opera, both in dollar amount and size.
Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera, was at Morris Park to receive the check and said the community’s support is really what keeps the kitchen open.
“As soon as the holidays are over, our donations are way down, so this fundraiser is a blessing to us because it helps us get through a few more months,” Tennant said. “Without the community and everyone’s support, what we do could not happen.”
Members of the Fairmont Flyers say this is the least they could do to give back to the community after all the support the team gets.
“It means a lot because the community has always been really good to us disc golfers, we have this beautiful park here that [the city] lets us exist in,” said Joshua Smith, president of the Fairmont Flyers Club. “We’re always looking for ways to give back.”
Smith said that the national Ice Bowl coordinators reported the Fairmont Ice Bowl placed fifth in fundraising out of 160 Ice Bowls in the nation. Over the last 17 years, the Fairmont Ice Bowl events have raised over $55,000 dollars for the Soup Opera.
“Choosing the Soup Opera was kind of a no-brainer,” Smith said. “They just do so much for the city.”
The Fairmont Flyers are gearing up for their biggest tournament of the year, the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament which will take place Oct. 2 and 3 in Morris Park.
The team is partnering with Flipside, a new after-school program for middle schoolers put together by the United Way. Funds raised from the Seth Burton Memorial Tournament will go toward buying portable disc golf equipment for this after school program.
“Some of our players are going to volunteer their time to coach the kids to keep the program going for them,” said Rebecca Burton, secretary of the Seth Burton Memorial Nonprofit and member of the Fairmont Lady Flyers.
The team and organization will continue their efforts and fundraisers. For more information on disc golfing and getting involved, visit www.wvdiscgolf.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.