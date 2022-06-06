FAIRMONT — One of North Central West Virginia's iconic family restaurants is closing.
After 67 years in business, the owners of Sunset-Ellis Restaurant near Shinnston have decided to cease operations on June 26. Located on Route 19 alongside the Sunset Drive-In Theater, the restaurant is famous for its authentic Italian cuisine.
"The story of this business has been written over the past 67 years thanks to the dedication of family members and a team of committed staff members who became part of the Ellis 'family.' However, every story must have an ending; and it is with heavy hearts that the Ellis family announces the upcoming closure of this iconic restaurant," states a press release from family spokeswoman Antoinette Ellis-Casto.
Ellis-Casto said the drive-in theater is not closing and summer flea markets will continue to be held this year. She said area residents still have time to head to Shinnston and grab one last Giovanni sandwich or other Italian favorite before the doors close this month.
"Throughout the years, some incredibly profound bonds have been formed with our patrons and our staff, and we have so many cherished memories of these relationships that will always remain with us," Ellis-Casto stated. "Instead of looking at the conclusion of our story with sadness, we choose to commemorate this final chapter cheerfully, and we invite everyone to stop by and help us celebrate what has brought us so much pleasure during these 67 years."
Guests who wish to say goodbye to Anthony Ellis, who ran the restaurant for years, can catch him at the restaurant between and 5 and 7 p.m., she said.
"My father Anthony is a remarkable man whose steadfast devotion has continued what has been a family legacy for many decades, and I am so grateful for the example he has set and from which we have all learned," Ellis-Casto states. "He deserves to open a new door in his life — one that flourishes with more time to enjoy life with less responsibility."
