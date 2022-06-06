Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.