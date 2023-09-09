MANNINGTON — It’s Friday night and “Folsom” by Johnny Cash is playing to a mostly empty stand. It’s a sound check, but the band sounds good, even if the only audience are some scattered folks on the bleachers and the barbecue vendor selling pork, chicken, beef and other staples.
Across the Buffalo Creek, however, some of the country’s best pitmasters are performing culinary alchemy.
Dry rubs and marinades pump flavor into some of the very best cuts of beef, pork, chicken, ribs and brisket. It’s competition time. The Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown has arrived and the meat the pitmasters painstakingly prepare Friday night will be battling for the top spot throughout the weekend. At stake are bragging rights, competition points and up to $10,000 in prizes.
Up to 2,000 people will arrive at the Mannington Fairgrounds to watch the competition take place.
“We are a KCBS sanctioned barbecue competition,” John Craw, organizer of the competition, said. “We’re unique in the state because we are a double competition. Which means, some of them are doing a rib cook tonight. Tomorrow, they’ll cook either their two meats or four meats, depending on which category they’re in. And then they turn right around and do it again on Sunday.”
KCBS stands for the Kansas City Barbeque Society. It’s the largest sanctioning body for barbecue cooking in the U.S., with the biggest competition that takes place in Tennessee, next to the Jack Daniels distillery.
Craw said that although the Forks of the Buffalo competition isn’t an official qualifier for that event, being sanctioned by the largest barbcue body in the country still gives this event a lot of validity. In fact, the KCBS status that the Forks competition enjoys is such a big deal that some of the very best pitmasters from several neighboring states and beyond make the trip to Mannington specifically to compete here.
“The field isn’t huge in terms of the quantity of teams this year, but the competition is stacked,” Dennis Bowman, award-winning pitmaster of Bowman’s Butt and BBQ. “I mean, I think of the 13 teams, I think 10 of them are in the top 20 in the world right now. It’s a stacked field.”
Dennis Bowman, and his friend, Dave Dick, are both in this year’s master’s division of the competition. Bowman won the backyard championship in 2021 and Dick won it 2022. Both came from Virginia for the event. Dick’s BBQ is pitmaster for Ham Squad.
The competition is split into two divisions, the backyard and the master’s division. The divisions are split by the type and number of meat that must be cooked. Backyard competitors are responsible for chicken and ribs, while master competitors cook chicken, ribs, brisket and pork.
The cooking itself is more art than science, one perfected by repeated practice and experience. Although there is some food science that applies to the cooking, the application of that knowledge is driven more by intuition than formalized science. There are simply too many variables to account for, such as ambient climate to the subjectivity of personal taste.
“I try not to overthink it too much, I know when I have a good tenderness on my barbecue or a good taste on the barbecue,” Dick said. “But once it gets handed over there I can only say I’m happy with that versus this match. You don’t have that controlled vacuum chamber of a science experiment. But I think that’s what makes it exciting, personally.”
Steve Dawson, another competitor, hails from Lost Creek in Harrison County. He is the pitmaster for DQ Barbeque. He also has his own YouTube channel called Cookout Coach, where he delves into the secrets of grilling.
Although there might be sauce recipes out there pitmasters and their families might love, the challenge at the competition is to make six judges happy. There’s no rules against a Carolina mustard sauce or an Alabama white sauce, but with six different palettes, the safest route is often a strong middle of the road entry.
“You might have some family recipe blackberry, rutabaga barbecue sauce that you and your family love, but five of those judges on the table might hate blackberries,” Dawson said. “So you don’t want to turn something like that. You’re looking to turn in just the best, like say, Kansas City, sweet with a little bit of heat. Barbecue that just, you know it’s gonna be tender, and that’s gonna get it done for you at the end of the day.”
The competition isn’t all the Forks festival is offering. Live music will be played throughout the event. Craw, the organizer, said there’s several pageants, including a dadgeant, that’s gonna be judged on the merit of the best dad jokes, among other parameters to find the best dad. There will also be smoke yoga on the field between where all the pitmasters will be cooking.
The competition and accompanying festival adds to Mannington’s already wide roster of culturally rich events that displays some of the best of West Virginia’s heritage. These events don’t just showcase those aspects, but also help boost the local economy.
“Mannington really is a gem of a city in Marion County,” Robin Smith, council at large member for the city of Mannington, said. “We’re out here on the northern end of the county and not getting any people to venture out here. But this is a big enough deal that people, they’ll come out and see everything else that Mannington has to offer. So, we’re always excited to host events like this here, because it does bring people into our city.”
