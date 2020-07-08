FAIRMONT — Seven total candidates have filed paperwork to run for Fairmont City Council, which will have its municipal election on Nov. 3.
Filing began Monday and will end Aug. 5. Candidates run as non-partisan.
For the District 2 seat, candidate Rudy Jefferson Sr., of 607 ½ East Park Ave., Fairmont, filed to run without an opponent as of press time.
For the District 4 seat, incumbent Brad Merrifield, of 604 N. May St., Fairmont, will face off thus far against Terry Burton, of 1406 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairmont.
In the District 6 race, things heat up with three candidates. Incumbent Dora Kay Grubb, of 530 Mt. Vernon Ave., Fairmont, will go head-to-head with candidates Daniel K. Weber, of 1209 Hillcrest Rd. and Gia Deasy, of 612 Walnut Ave., of Fairmont.
In the District 7 race, incumbent Phil Mason, of 730 Mt. Vernon Ave., is unopposed thus far in the filing period.
All seats are for four-year terms, and the winners will take office in January 2021. Candidates must be a registered voter of the city. They must also be a resident of the City of Fairmont and shall, at the time of their announcement for office and during their term of office, reside within the district from which elected. Council members are prohibited from serving more than two consecutive full four-year terms.
Candidates must file in person at the City Clerk’s Office in Room 312 of the J. Harper Meredith Building at 200 Jackson St., Fairmont. A $15 filing fee is required.
