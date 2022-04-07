FAIRMONT — Keeping students civically engaged is the key to a committed community.
That’s the goal of the South Fairmont Rotary Club aims to achieve by sponsoring the Interact Club at Fairmont Senior High. Interact was created to give high schoolers a taste of community support and service and dip their toes into the work that local Rotary Clubs take pride in.
Wednesday morning, the 11 seniors of Fairmont Senior’s Interact club were the guests of honor along with their co-sponsor Cassie Garcia and Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage.
“Our club is kind of like a miniature, high school version of the Rotary Club. We’re a community-service based organization within the high school,” Garcia said. “We look for opportunities for the students to serve their community with a couple big projects throughout the year.”
This year, Interact students volunteered as Salvation Army bell ringers, helped the South Fairmont Rotary Club set up and tear down the Celebration of Lights as well as helped with gift-giving charities within the school.
The group is planning a spring fundraiser which will include a walkathon, a movie night to help boost awareness about the Interact Club.
Right now, the FSHS Interact Club has about 80 members, and there are no barriers to join aside from a student being willing to serve the community. To Garcia, the time the students put into the club is paid tenfold by the experiences they gain through volunteer work.
“One of the biggest things the students take away from the work they do is an awareness of their own privileges,” Garcia said. “They find ways to put their skills to good use in the community, and both of these things are life skills we all need to build on.”
Hage was brief in her remarks Wednesday morning, but highlighted the work Marion County students are doing and said Interact students are examples of what it means to be model citizens.
“One of the most important things we teach students as a school system is to be good citizens and to give back to their communities. It’s wonderful that the Rotary sponsors Interact,” Hage said. “These community members and this club are not only a good example, but it provides a sense of support for our students to know that they have that network of individuals rooting them on.”
Hage compared the students to sports teams, how the community is used to cheering on the students on the field, but students who serve in Interact can often go unrecognized.
“It’s neat for these students to see this informal setting and to see the support they have,” Hage said.
Rebecca Burton, president of the South Fairmont Rotary Club, said the work in which the students are engaged is exactly the kind of work Rotary strives to see in the community.
“You’ve got to start young with these folks. A lot of these students are just naturally connected [to the community] but this group gives them a way to be connected to an adult organization that they may want to become a part of themselves,” Burton said. “Many organizations like ours struggle for membership, especially a weekly one like ours. When students have these positive experiences and see what we do, this club will go on forever.”
