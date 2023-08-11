FAIRMONT — With back to school less than two weeks away, the Marion County Board of Education finalized several budget allocations that aim to support local schools in the new school year and beyond at a meeting Thursday evening.
But financial discussion was perhaps overshadowed by debates among the board’s members, who spent nearly 10 minutes over the course of the meeting discussing whether or not to break into executive session.
Concerns arose regarding whether the content of an agenda item regarding the reclassification of service personnel actually fell under personnel matters, and therefore required discussion in private during an executive session.
School Superintendent Donna Heston recommended that the board break into an executive session.
But other board members, including Richard Pellegrin, said the discussion should be open to the public, as the agenda item at hand only included the names of two individuals, one of whom was present at the meeting.
“This is something I think should be heard out of executive session,” Pellegrin said. “That’s my opinion.”
Heston said that while the agenda item might not explicitly list the names of other personnel, an executive session should be held in the event that the names of personnel not listed arose during the discussion.
After several minutes of public deliberation, as well as confusion surrounding whether a motion had yet been passed to break into executive session in the first place, ultimately the board members voted to host an executive session to discuss the matters.
During the meeting, budget allocations approved by the board included $10,100 to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support programs at schools across the county, and just over $12,000 for Omni Associates Architects for an ongoing remodeling project at East Dale Elementary School.
But the board voted for Heston to renegotiate further costs associated with the East Dale project, which began in 2021.
Heston had recommended the allocation of just over $68,000 to Omni for construction costs, but board member George Boyles raised a motion that Heston negotiate a lower price with the company, which was agreed upon unanimously among board members.
The board also approved the creation of booster groups for several school sports teams and clubs across the county. Booster groups provide supplemental support for school organizations, and are typically led by family and community members.
In addition, contracts with West Virginia State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were approved for the upcoming school year.
Also during the meeting, Marion County Technical Center Principal Jay Michaels updated the board about the school’s programming and student achievement data from the 2022-23 academic year.
Last academic year, the MCTC sought to bolster its SkillsUSA program.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit that seeks to prepare students for technical, trade, and skill-based careers. SkillsUSA hosts regional competitions in which students complete projects to demonstrate excellence in their respective fields of study.
In the 2021-22 academic year, eight students participated in the state competitions. In the 2022-23 academic year, that number rose to 35 students, three of whom won state titles, and one of whom participated on the national level, placing ninth in his division.
The Technical Center also experiences increased interest in its aerospace and broadcasting technology programs, and had no suspensions or expulsions last academic year.
Michaels also highlighted several successful projects led by students in various technical fields, including a motorized, floating dock constructed by students and a repair project students completed on a functional car owned by a community member.
“Our kids get to work on actual cars that leave, so they get to see a finished project,” Michaels said.
Members of the board said some parents have voiced discontent with the Technical Center’s admission process, as their children were not accepted into the school. But Michaels said this is a sign that the school is academically competitive.
“We hate that we have to turn kids away, but numbers prevent us from taking everybody,” Michaels said. But as a positive sign for baseline student achievement at the Technical Center, “that’s a problem we want to have,” he added.
Board members voiced their contentment with the positive student outcomes Michaels presented. “Everyone’s doing a great job up there,” Pellegrin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.