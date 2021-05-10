GRAFTON — The sanctuary of Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church stood empty on Mother’s Day.
On the 113th Mother’s Day, in the church where the holiday was first conceived, the sanctuary is empty. The stained-glass windows tower over the empty pews as a man sits and plays the massive pipe organ.
“Four-hundred and some people attended the first [Mother’s Day] service here in 1908,” said Larry Richman, treasurer of the board of trustees for the Mother’s Day Shrine. “Grafton used to be a big town, people used to go to church and everybody came. Never have that many people here now.”
Richman, along with Marvin Gelhausen, opened the doors of Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday for an open house in lieu of the usual, in-person Mother’s Day service hosted by the International Mother’s Day Shrine nonprofit.
“Mother’s Day is a holiday that joins a few other holidays that have become international,” said Gelhausen, chairman of the board of trustees. “It has spread and taken root around the world and that brings up a lot of significance.”
Normally, the church would open its doors and welcome any and all to celebrate and join together with a Sunday church service centered around thanking mothers for all they do.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and caution about indoor gatherings, the 112th and 113th Mother’s Day services in Grafton have been held virtually and then posted online for viewing.
“We decided we would just do this open house in the afternoon when you wouldn’t have as large a group all gathered at once inside,” Gelhausen said. “We went with, again, an online observance and I think it is even better than last year’s.”
Small groups of two or three guests trickled in through the afternoon to enjoy the historical Mother’s Day exhibits and to take in the pastoral sanctuary upstairs.
The walls of the sanctuary are lined with 14-foot-tall stained glass windows and between them are enormous 11-foot-tall paintings done by a local painter who was a member of the congregation of Andrews’ Church throughout the 1900s.
“When this church opened in 1873 it was the largest church building in West Virginia,” Richman said.
Next year, once the restrictions are lifted, Mother’s Day organizers hope to have their in-person observance in the sanctuary again, although Gelhausen hopes they continue to hold an online presence as well to keep the birthplace of Mother’s Day in everyone’s minds.
“I think in the future we will look at being hybrid,” Gelhausen said. “We do have an interest in getting back to in-person, but the advantages the online brings is such a good mechanism for promoting the work that’s done here.”
The idea of Mother’s Day came from a prayer that Anna Jarvis’ mother would recite to her during Sunday school, calling for someone, somewhere, sometime to establish a special day for mothers.
Jarvis’ mother died in 1905 and she was determined to fulfill her mother’s wish. On the second Sunday in May 1907, Jarvis arranged for a memorial service for her mother in Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church. The next year, in 1908, the church held the official observance of Mother’s Day.
By 1914, the idea of the holiday had surged through the U.S. and that year, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill into law making Mother’s Day a national holiday.
Anyone interested in watching the 113th observance of Mother’s Day at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church can do so at the official Mother’s Day Shrine’s website, www.internationalmothersdayshrine.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.