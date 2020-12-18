FAIRMONT — Adam Ranson has a flame that originated in Bethlehem that rests in his water heater pilot light.
The Cub Master of Cub Scout Pack 120, Ranson is also a keeper of the International Peace Light, which is a flame passed around the world through Scouts from a Nativity church in Bethlehem, and the only place he could keep it lit since last year was his pilot light.
“I brought it home and was thinking about it and said ‘The only thing that would continually keep it would be my hot water tank,’” Ranson said. “So I lit my hot water pilot light with it, because I don’t have the means to keep candles and I don’t really want an open flame in the middle of my house.”
Ranson said Scouts around the world collaborate each year to bring the International Peace Light to different churches in different countries, so people can have a part of Bethlehem in their homes for Christmas. Each year, a Scout from Austria lights a candle from the International Peace Light in Israel, and distributes it to as many people who want it, and they are meant to keep it lit until Christmas is over.
“The International Peace Light is from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem,” Ranson said. “Every year in November, an Austrian Scout crosses into Israel and retrieves the light and brings it back to Austria and distributes it to Scouts.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Scouts could not distribute the light across countries and continents the same way they have in the past. However, Ranson having kept the light from last year, he was able to share it with people throughout the region, including with Brad Bennett, pastor of Central United Methodist Church in Fairmont.
Bennett said he will get the light from Ranson close to Christmas Eve, and his church will have a service that evening in the parking lot for people to light candles of their own. Bennett said he is cautious of getting the light too early, because it is difficult to maintain.
“Once you get it, you have to keep it lit constantly,” Bennett said. “I have learned this over the years that I don’t want to get it too early because management of flame is harder than you realize.”
Bennett said the light symbolizes to him the peace that can be found in sharing a common activity. He said this kind of symbol can be powerful in uniting people against such societal ills as hate and violence.
“For us, it’s the symbol of coming from the birthplace of Christ,” Bennett said. “It’s a symbol of the peace we need around the world, and there are just way too many places in this world right now in the midst of conflict and violence.
“It connects people in ways beyond denomination, beyond affiliation. You’ve got Scouts involved, churches of all different flavors putting all of it aside because of the relevance of this light to peace in our lives. It’s pretty cool.”
Ranson said he can share the light with others who request it, and there is a Facebook group called Peace Light North America, where keepers of the light can join together to indicate that they have the light.
“Anybody that wants it, there is a website on Facebook that a volunteer runs and has members who are keepers of the light who join voluntarily,” Ranson said.
To Ranson, the Peace Light is a symbol of the change that one person can make by impacting others around them.
“I read somewhere that a small flame can help bring peace through the world,” Ranson said. “Myself as a Scout leader, I can do small things that can help a child grow in the future, possibly into a career at some point, through something small that I did in my lifetime.
“The Peace Light — it works just the same. It’s something small that you grow and help bring peace to the world.”
