FAIRMONT — Slow internet speeds that plague much of rural Marion County are on a path to getting a major speed boost.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced much of day-to-day life online, which highlighted the poor state of West Virginia’s internet availability. This drove the government at all levels to direct funds at projects addressing the disparity.
One of the oldest of these funds is the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Development Opportunity Fund, which was created in October 2020 months after the pandemic began.
Bridgeport-based CityNet is one of two companies that have been awarded RDOF funds for internet projects in Marion County. On Thursday, Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion County, teamed up with CityNet Engineering Vice President Eric Price, to give Marion County residents an update at a meeting at North Marion High. Frontier was the second company awarded broadband funds and Garcia plans to hold a similar public meeting with them soon.
Price told guests that CityNet plans to begin the design process this time next year. The funding received through RDOF stipulates that the company’s plans must be executed within five years.
“The main three areas they’ll work to cover are Grant Town, Fairview and parts of Mannington,” said Garcia, a member of the Technology & Infrastructure Committee in the House of Delegates. “The important thing for me about that meeting is that we were coming to the people and answering questions and showing concrete plans to make this happen once and for all.”
And more broadband funding is on its way to West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan contained millions of dollars earmarked for broadband in West Virginia and the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed in August 2021 also targeted disparaged areas.
Plans call for installing fiber-based infrastructure, which will bring speeds up to 1,000-times faster than what is currently offered in some of the service areas.
“We’re going to be building quite a lot of fiber in Marion County,” Price said. “Some of the areas still use phone DSL service... which is pretty slow service. Other places have quality cable TV service, which is limited to the more populated areas. Those are both in the megabit range, but the service fiber optic offers is 1,000 megabits or 1 gigabit download speeds.”
For typical web browsing, these speeds aren’t too noticeably different, but for streaming movies and Zoom calls, the difference is striking.
Price and Garcia both share a similar goal of getting the best internet service possible to as many West Virginians as possible.
Recently, the Fairmont City Council approved an agreement to pursue fiber projects in the city limits, boosting speeds in the more developed areas alongside the rural regions.
“All these things together are hopefully getting us to a point where every part of Marion County has access to high-speed internet,” Garcia said. “We saw with COVID students who are needing to do things from home, needing to do their homework online or even learn on a zoom call.
“There are also a huge number of people who are working from home and the lack of quality service is making it more difficult in areas like northern Marion County and this is something that should help.”
