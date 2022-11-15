FAIRMONT — Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways will close one of the southbound lanes on Interstate 79 beginning at 6 p.m., Nov. 16.
The lane closure is needed to allow workers to to remove the barrier that splits the fast and slow lanes, as well as performing asphalt paving tie-ins to the Middletown
Bridge.
The closure will take place at mile marker 132, which is the South Fairmont/ White Hall exit. Crews will conduct the work around the clock and plan to finish the project at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Officials with WVDOH said motorists should expect major delays in traffic and are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.