FAIRMONT — Both lanes of Interstate 79 South will be closed at Exit 135 at Pleasant Valley beginning at 4 a.m. Monday, July 10.
The closure is needed to allow work crews to prepare to shift southbound traffic into the northbound lanes as part of an ongoing project to widen I-79 to six lanes.
Crews will work on the crossover between southbound and northbound lanes. I-79 North and I-79 South are at different elevations in the area.
During construction, southbound traffic will take the Pleasant Valley off-ramp at Exit 135 toward Millersville Road and immediately get back onto I-79 South using the on-ramp. A secondary detour during peak traffic times will be Millersville Road to Pleasant Valley Road, and back onto I-79 South at Exit 133 at Kingmont.
Flaggers and law enforcement will direct traffic.
The work zone will be well-marked with signs and barrels, and attenuator crash barrier trucks will be on site.
Work is expected to take about a week.
The West Virginia Division of Highways urges motorists to slow down and pay attention in work zones.
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones that resulted in eight deaths and 276 injuries.
Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston has vowed to do everything possible to eliminate work zone fatalities in the Mountain State, including installing more message boards and radar speed monitors in work zones, collecting crash data to better target work zone safety response, and asking the media to help spread the word about obeying speed limits and traffic laws in work zones.
