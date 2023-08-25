CHARLESTON — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation will shift traffic to one lane on Interstate 79 South beginning Monday.
I- 79 South just north of Exit 135, the Pleasant Valley/Millersville Road exit is scheduled to close at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28 and reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
The closure is necessary to allow for the construction of an interstate crossover near the Millersville Bridge as part of the ongoing project widening the highway to six lanes between South Fairmont and Pleasant Valley.
Crews will construct a new roadway in the median to carry southbound traffic enabling for the next phase of construction on the Millersville Bridge. Construction of the crossover will occur one lane at a time with traffic moving onto each lane as it is completed.
Once complete, the crossover will accommodate two lanes of traffic. Traffic directed onto the crossover will be returned to the current alignment just south of the Millersville exit area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.