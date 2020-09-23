PLEASANT VALLEY — At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 79 struck Kelly George, 55, of Millersville, W.Va.. He was dead at the scene.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said George had been walking on the interstate, and the weather conditions that day may have been a factor in the crash. He also said the driver has not been charged as of now, because the office is still investigating the incident.

“Weather conditions were a contributing factor, it was very foggy that morning,” Riffle said. “For the driver that hit him, there are still no charges on the driver. We are still investigating it.”

