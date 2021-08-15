FAIRMONT — A nonprofit that helps families in crisis recently received a boost from a health care and information technology company.
Healthcare Management Solutions LLC donated $1,900 to the nonprofit Connecting Link Inc. to help support residents of North Central West Virginia become more self-sufficient. The contribution from HMS is a combined cash and in-kind donation: a $1,000 check plus $900 worth of car seats, diapers and wipes.
“As we celebrate our nineteenth year in business, HMS continues to put protecting vulnerable populations at the core of our mission,” said Leah Heimbach, president and owner of HMS. “The people assisted by Connecting Link are experiencing a variety of life crises, and they need help not just to get through today’s problem, but also to move toward sustainable solutions going forward.”
From its emergency financial assistance and representative payee program, to budget counseling and its car seat safety program, to food bank support and much more, Connecting Link Inc., believes in the power of a hand up rather than simply a hand out. The nonprofit helps residents of North Central West Virginia locate resources to help them become more self-sufficient.
“Healthcare Management Solutions LLC, has a mission within our community that complements Connecting Link’s mission to assist the most vulnerable populations,” Connecting Link Executive Director Jone Webb said. “We greatly appreciate their generosity and support in providing car seats, diapers, and many other much-needed items and assistance to help us help the needy individuals and families we serve. Hand-in-hand, together we can make a difference!”
HMS marked its 19th anniversary on Aug. 8. Heimbach said that she and her employees have focused on serving federal and state agencies that protect vulnerable people, helping to ensure that seniors and other health care consumers receive the quality care they deserve since the company was launched.
HMS subject matter leaders help agencies streamline their workflow, manage and report data and leverage data to improve efficiency and quality of care.
Headquartered in West Virginia, the company has supported community services and projects here. HMS leaders and team members devote their time, talent and resources to improving the lives of others and to help causes and populations.
HMS provides technology solutions that protect vulnerable populations and veterans. The company uses a combination of health care and technology expertise to create cost-effective solutions that are used by federal and state agencies and private-sector companies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.