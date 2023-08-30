FAIRMONT — There is a place in Italy known as St. Giovanni and Calabria. In terms of topography, location and area, it’s almost a dead ringer for West Virginia. Therefore, it’s no surprise many people from that place ended up here.
And when they came, they came to work the mines and turn West Virginia into their home away from home.
Bill Boyles, vice chairman of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Board of Directors, said the festival honors those ancestors.
“What it means to myself and to many of the others, is it’s sharing Italian traditions that, as our forefathers migrated into this country, they brought their traditions and their heritage along with them,” Boyles said. “For us to keep that heritage and traditions alive, we’ve tried to continue with those traditions and let not only Italians but anybody that would like to share in the traditions and themes of Italian heritage on the streets of Clarksburg for Labor Day weekend.”
The festival celebrates its 44th year this weekend, having begun in 1979. It’s a big deal, drawing in people from neighboring states and at several points in the past was known as one of the 100 largest festivals in the country.
Italian vendors, food and entertainers will be on hand as part of the celebration. Marsha Viglianco, one of the festival board members, said that 60 vendors will partake this year, with 18 to 20 novelty food vendors and 10 main ones. Homemade pasta demonstrations will take place. A petting zoo will also be there, and of course a major parade on Saturday. On Friday, a coronation of local Italian royalty will take place to kick off the event.
Some of the contests aren’t for the faint of heart.
“We also do a Cayenne Pepper contest that I’m also in charge of,” Viglianco said. “And you know, it’s all the local people that submit their peppers to see who has bragging rights for the best peppers for that for this year.”
Moreover, Viglianco said the festival is also a homecoming for many people. She said much of West Virginia’s population who grew up here have left the state to get jobs. For the last 40 years, this weekend has brought back family members from all over the country. The festival serves as a way for family and friends to re-encounter one another.
The festival is a big deal for Clarksburg in other ways.
“It’s definitely one of the biggest events that happens the year,” Tyler Terango, chairman of the board for the festival, said. “So it’s, you know, a great economic driver for local businesses, getting tourism and helping the local hotels and bringing people into the area.”
Boyles is particularly proud of how inclusive the festival is. Even those on a budget don’t have to stay away, because there’s free entertainment throughout the event. The mainstage will be filled all weekend with music and dancers. He wants everyone to come down and enjoy the best that Italian heritage has to offer.
“We want to share our traditions with everybody,” he said. “You know, when you’re at the Italian festival, everybody’s of value.”
