WHITE HALL — The 2023 Three River Festival Senior Queen Pageant will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn in White Hall.
Last year, 14 women vied for the title, however, they are not put through the typical rigor of a full-blown beauty pageant. Each woman who participates will draw a rose from a basket.
The woman who draws the red rose is crowned Senior Queen.
Last year's Senior Queen was Geraldine Vilar who said then she wasn't even going to participate until pageant coordinator Marcella Yaremchuk coaxed her into it.
“That’s the way it’s always been, it’s all luck,” Vilar told the Times West Virginian in March 2022.
“I remember we used to have the ladies dress up in ball gowns and show a talent and we had a big pageant at the Senior Center. All those years I helped out it’s crazy, I never thought I’d be the queen, never even considered it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.