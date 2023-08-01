FAIRMONT — James Dillon Monteon, 29, pled guilty to 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after waiving his right to a jury trial on Tuesday.
Monteon entered the plea in Marion County Circuit Court as part of an agreement with Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman.
According to the criminal complaint, sheriff’s deputies found Monteon slumped over the wheel of a silver Hyundai Santa Fe on Meadowdale Road back in February. Upon waking, Monteon appeared to be sweating profusely and under the influence of a controlled substance, Deputy R. Johnson wrote in the court document. After deputies observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Monteon admitted he had methamphetamine with him after being questioned. However, there was more than meth in the car. Deputies found marijuana, fentanyl, white powder, green powder, a set of digital scales, packaging materials and $269.
The plea deal is the latest event within a larger established pattern. Prosecutors previously charged Monteon for possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell after he was caught with methamphetamine twice in 2018, within the timespan of a few months. In 2016, law enforcement arrested Monteon after he fired seven shots from a .380 caliber handgun at another man, hitting two unoccupied vehicles and a telephone pole.
Carrying fentanyl results in a sentence of between 3 and 15 years, which Judge David Janes sentenced him to at the hearing. It also carries a fine of not more than $50,000. Monteon will also have to provide a DNA sample to the state.
At the hearing, Monteon asked Judge Janes to incarcerate him at St. Mary’s Correctional Center and Jail, a medium security correctional institution. Monteon explained that the correctional center had the types of programs he needed to work on bettering himself. Janes replied that he does not control where an inmate goes, but that he would make the recommendation on Monteon’s behalf.
