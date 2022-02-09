FAIRMONT — Fifteen students and a staff member at Jayenne Elementary have been honored by school officials for being ‘Pawsitive.'
At the school, whose mascot is the Jaguar, the paws in Pawsitive stands for prepare, attend, work and succeed. Students and staff who meet one of more of these expectations are honored as student of the month and staff of the month. Here are January's honorees.
Jodie Sampson is Staff Member of the Month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.