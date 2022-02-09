Jayenne Students of the Month

Jayenne Elementary School's Students of the Month for January. Back row, from left, Luke Bombard, Braelyn Barker, Braxton Lupton and Aundrea Echols. Middle row, from left, Joey Olivito, Briella Hamrick, Isaiah Reesman, Camele Stevens and David Hutchinson. Front row, from left, Zoe Riter, Reese Richardson, Bailey Swain, Ava Cameon, Sami Albalwi and Onix Harshman.

 Submitted Photo

FAIRMONT — Fifteen students and a staff member at Jayenne Elementary have been honored by school officials for being ‘Pawsitive.'

At the school, whose mascot is the Jaguar, the paws in Pawsitive stands for prepare, attend, work and succeed. Students and staff who meet one of more of these expectations are honored as student of the month and staff of the month. Here are January's honorees.

Jodie Sampson is Staff Member of the Month.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you