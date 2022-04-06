Here are Jayenne Elementary School’s students of the month for March. Front row from left, Ava Sheppard, Maddilyn Ashley, Hamony Maddox, Jaylin Ware. Second row left, Ryker Yaussy, Cooper Fout, Logan Sias, Silas Thompson, Caroline Rivera and Kimi Zhao. Back row left, Kyha Nolley, January Murray, Annabelle Wright, Heaven Carnes and Ella Rodgers. Staff member of the month was Lori Uram.

