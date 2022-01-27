FAIRMONT — State legislation presented that would, once again, put the future of John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in jeopardy.
Last year, House Bill 2626 was presented and proposed the closure of four state-run long-term care facilities, one of which was Fairmont’s own John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, located on East Side.
The bill was met with harsh criticism from Marion County’s representatives, and led to a slew of calls, emails and letters from concerned county residents.
The bill ultimately failed, but Tuesday the bill was reintroduced as House Bill 4365 mostly unchanged from last year’s proposal. This new iteration has only two sponsors compared to 2021’s six sponsors and has yet to make it onto the agenda of either committee to which it’s been assigned.
In the bill states, it will be “discontinuing operation of the state’s long-term care facilities Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center, and Lakin Hospital.” All four facilities are owned and operated by the state.
If passed, the bill would close the facilities by Jan. 1, 2023.
“[The bill] has issues within itself, but the whole idea is a huge issue and is something we don’t need, and we don’t want [to happen]in our area,” Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, said. “When you start a bill with a premise that is a complete falsity, then I don’t know how you can build trust going forward.”
The bill’s newest version, identical in text to its predecessor, states the John Manchin facility was built in 1899 and the facility’s age, “results in continuous costly repairs and upgrades to ensure the safety of the residents.”
This is the falsity to which Garcia referred. The original facility was constructed in 1899, but that building was demolished and reconstructed in the 1980s. The newer facility has been remodeled and kept up to date for years.
“They’ve put a new roof on it, they’ve a new cooling system in there, it really is in excellent shape,” Del. Guy Ward, D-50, said Wednesday in a phone interview. “It seems like they just copied the bill from last year and didn’t even make any changes. But we’re going to keep fighting this.”
Ward and his fellow Marion County representatives toured the John Manchin facility last year and confirmed the structural integrity of the facility. However, that doesn’t mean the health care center is without its problems.
The bill’s true intent is to save the state the money it pours into these facilities to keep them running. While a portion of the funds go toward repairs and upkeep, that pales in comparison to costs of staffing nurses in the midst of a global pandemic.
Both Ward and Garcia agree that’s an issue that needs to be addressed, but outright closing the facility is not the right solution in their opinions.
Del. Phil Mallow, R-50, did not respond to questions before deadline, but last year he stood against the same bill, and his fellow delegates confirmed he will be assisting them in saving the facility.
However, the bill may not even make it out of either committee. According to Ward, he doesn’t think the bill will make it onto an agenda. Garcia agreed, but is wary to call the battle won quite yet.
The Marion County delegates, along with State Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, are planning to meet with Bill Crouch, administrator of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources next week to discuss the specifics of the bill and reiterate the importance of the John Manchin facility.
“The Manchin Clinic has been part of the Marion County health care community for a long, long time and the bill has a lot of misinformation in it,” Caputo said. “The building is in really good shape, I’ve toured it many times and the employees there are just absolutely phenomenal.”
Aside from functioning as a long-term care center, the John Manchin facility also acts as a hub for Marion Counties Meals on Wheels program. Through the lockdowns of 2020, the facility provided 43,120 meals from July 2020 to January 2021.
All the representatives encourage Marion County residents to voice their opinions about House Bill 4365.
Reach Sen. Caputo at 304-357-7961. Reach Del. Garcia at 304-340-3124. Reach Del. Ward at 304-340-3249. Reach Del. Mallow at 304-340-3331. Reach Del. Brandon Steele, the lead sponsor of bill 4365, at 304-340-3162.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.