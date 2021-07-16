CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Constitution requires Congressional and Legislative boundary lines to be drawn every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to indicate changes in population. Despite Census delays at the federal level, public hearings throughout the state will allow residents to weigh in on the process.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting will host 12 in-person public hearings and three virtual public hearings, with each taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. House Rule 84 governs public hearings and allows the Joint Committee on Redistricting Chairmen to limit the time allowed for public comments at each hearing based on total number of participants. Senate rules govern standing committees and will be followed in the actions and proceedings of this committee as applicable.
Hearings are scheduled for the following dates and locations, and are subject to change:
July 27: Putnam County Judicial Building, 12093 Winfield Rd., Winfield
July 29: Chief Logan State Park 376 Little Buffalo Creek Rd., Logan
Aug. 3: Tamarack, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley
Aug. 4: Summersville Arena & Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville
Aug. 10: Stonewall Resort State Park, 149 State Park Trail, Roanoke
Aug. 12: Morgantown (specific location to be announced at a later date)
Aug. 17: Martinsburg (specific location to be announced at a later date)
Aug. 18: Keyser VFD Station 2, 1550 Cornell St., Keyser
Aug. 24: Wheeling (specific location to be announced at a later date)
Aug. 26: Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
Sept. 9: The Culture Center, Building 9, Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston
Sept. 16: Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex, 317 Market St, Parkersburg
Dates for three virtual public hearings will be announced separately.
The 2018 House Bill 4002 requires West Virginia to join the vast majority of other states electing Delegates from single-member districts for the first time in this cycle. The current 100 Delegates come from 67 districts, with 22 members elected from 11 two-member districts, 18 legislators elected from six three-member districts, eight legislators elected from two four-member districts and five legislators elected from a five-member district. Once the initial plans are completed by the Joint Committee on Redistricting, the House and Senate will generate the necessary reports and maps to draft a Redistricting Bill.
