MORGANTOWN — Government officials from the 13 counties that make up region 4 in North Central West Virginia selected Jonathan Board as their nominee to the West Virginia First Foundation.
“I think he’s gonna be a great representative for our region,” Rebecca Moran, Fairmont City Council member for district 3, said. “I really appreciated his thoughts. He knows that what works for Morgantown may not work for Fairmont, and what works for Fairmont may not work for Grafton or some of our smaller municipalities.”
Moran was one of the officials present at the conference to vote on the region’s nominee. The nomination meeting was held Thursday at the Monongalia County Center.
The nomination kicks off the state’s process to distribute the roughly $1 billion West Virginia received from an opioid settlement that came out of the lawsuits State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed against several drug manufacturers. Morrisey and other state attorneys developed a memorandum of understanding that describes how money from the lawsuits can be used. It sets up a foundation whose task is to oversee the distribution of the funds to the regions of West Virginia that were hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic. According to the memorandum, the foundation receives 72% of the funds, while local governments and the state itself receive 24% and 3% respectively.
The foundation will be governed by an 11-member board of directors. Five of those directors will be selected by the governor. The remaining members will be nominated by local officials from the six regions West Virginia has carved out for the purposes of the memorandum. Once certified, Board will represent region 4, which is composed of Barbour, Braxton, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties.
“I think today’s appointment is going to be really beneficial because we’re now just one step away from having all the regional picks come to my office and to the governor’s office for certification,” Morrisey said. “I’m just glad that the processes are worked out. Well, we worked really hard for a long stretch to get everything ready for this.”
Board is currently vice president of external affairs at Mon Health System, which is based in Morgantown. He graduated from Fairmont State University and received his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law. David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, said Board knows a lot of politicians, social service agencies, physicians and people at both the state and federal level.
“So when you add that together, plus the nonprofit work he does, I think that’s going to give a broad-based perspective as decisions come to the board related to how the money will be invested,” Goldberg said.
Making sure the money has a real impact on communities suffering from the opioid crisis was one of the major themes at the conference. “I can tell you what I hope it won’t be spent on. I hope it won’t be spent frivolously, and in ways that do not actually solve problems,” Board said. He added his goal is to find the organizations and people who made progress on this issue in the past and are willing to look outside the box. However, precise details on how those organizations will be selected might still be a work in progress.
“Yeah, there’ll be a really good vetting process. I know some of the other people on this foundation. I am certain that it will be taken with a true fiduciary understanding and duties. And I look forward to supporting them in that,” he said.
Which is why transparency of the foundation’s actions will be key. Board called any move to make the board’s inner workings opaque, a bad idea. The regional conference also voted to include a requirement in the bylaws of the foundation that it be in compliance with the West Virginia Open Meeting act.
“I really feel that when you’re dealing with the distribution of funds to so many different entities that are involved, those decisions should be open to be heard by elected officials and the public,” Star City Mayor Sharon Doyle said. “There shouldn’t be any reason for closed door meetings when it comes to something like this.”
With the nomination made, Moran said the next step as far as Fairmont goes is to have the city council have a work session where they could hear from the stakeholders on the issue on what their needs are. Board said it’s the grandparents, parents and children who suffer from this, meaning they are who will ultimately be impacted by any irresponsible use of the money.
“We want to be transparent with everything,” Moran said. “Make sure that every penny is, you know, accounted for. Because like they said, that money, it’s come on the lives of West Virginians.”
