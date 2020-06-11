FAIRMONT — A Marion County Circuit Court judge has dismissed a request for an injunction to stop the Fairmont State University Board of Governor's from closing its music and theatre arts education programs.
On May 29, members of Falcons Fighting for the Arts sought legal relief that would have the board of governor's slow down the process and allow time to look at ways to save the program that the university says has been losing money for 10 years.
The plaintiffs — professors Fran Kirk and Galen Hansen and Fairmont State alum Celi Oliveto, had appealed to the courts saying the board of governor's violated community trust and accountability by deciding to discontinue the music and theatre programs at Fairmont State in a behind-closed-doors manner. The three plaintiffs took issue with with the process. In the hearing, Kirk said the board's process caused immediate harm to faculty members, the community and students.
Reading from a prepared statement, Kirk said the board of governors spoke about the music and theatre evaluations in an executive session that took place in a meeting right before a four-day weekend, and only provided notice to students and faculty after 5 p.m. that day. She also said the board's statement on the matter was misleading, because it's announcement of the discontinuation came three sentences into a press release.
She said the decision caused immediate harm to the faculty in the department, as well as current and prospective students of the university, who may have had plans to study in these programs prior to the decision.
The board of governor's attorney Jeff Lilly said the vote on the programs itself did not happen in executive session, and that the decision did not cause immediate harm to the parties Kirk listed.
After hearing both sides, Judge David Janes dismissed the case because the plaintiffs did not provide a 30-day notice of filing. However, he said that if they would file again after giving the 30-day notice, he would give their case another look.
"We believed it was an emergency, but the judge thinks it's not an emergency because there's a year before the programs will actually go away," Kirk said. "What we believe is the community and the faculty had had a greater part in this process, solutions could have been found to work through the problems of these programs."
Following the judge's decision, the plaintiffs said they were content with the decision, and happy Janes allowed them to present their case.
"We're really grateful for the decision," said Oliveto, director of the theatre department at North Marion High. "It was very generous of Judge Janes to allow us to read this whole thing. He could have just came in and dismissed it."
Oliveto said she and Kirk will see what the board of governors' next move is on the matter of the theatre and music programs, before deciding if they will file their case again. Kirk referenced Janes' admonishment, in which he said that he could see issue with the board of governor's process in making the decision.
"He admonished the organization to rethink its process and to engage the community in the process," Kirk said. "And that's what we want. I think if Fairmont State would look at this process and start this process again, we would be completely satisfied."
Days before the hearing, Oliveto submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to review some of Fairmont State's financial records. She also credited her overall education, as well as that in music and theatre, with providing her with the tools she needed to evaluate the issues with the board's decision and process, and express her concerns rationally. She said it all boils down to confidence and critical thinking.
"The way that I was able to prepare and the skills we were able to use to prepare is a direct result of this program that I came from," Oliveto said. "This is part of the things we're going to be losing if these programs are dismantled. It's not just putting on a show, it's learning how to prepare a message."
